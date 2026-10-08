'I've connected with Peter O'Mahony... I've spoken to Tadhg Beirne'

INCOMING MUNSTER CEO Avan Lee’s new role doesn’t start until 21 October. He and his family aren’t yet in Ireland, with the trip from New Zealand to come next week.

But the former Hurricanes CEO hasn’t wasted any time in getting to work.

Lee, who is returning to Ireland for his third stint here, is eager to get the lay of the land in Munster as he gets set to lead their bid to improve as a rugby team and as an organisation.

It was only last week that Munster confirmed current CEO Ian Flanagan will depart at the end of this month, with Lee’s appointment announced on Wednesday. Yet Lee has fit in plenty of conversations in recent days, including with Munster head coach and fellow Kiwi, Clayton McMillan.

“I’ve met Clayton a couple of times in New Zealand, obviously, been in his company several times at various meetings,” said Lee on Wednesday, just over an hour before Munster and the IRFU announced his appointment.

“I spoke to him earlier. You know, the news isn’t public, so I’ve been obviously respectful of that but wanting to talk to Clayton clearly. So we’ve had a conversation.

“I’ve spoken to Ian Costello [Munster's general manager] and Tadhg Beirne [the Munster captain] in the last one and a half, or two hours.

“So I’m getting a good feel for the people of Munster and what they’re looking for.”

That has also involved taking the temperature with some of the province’s former players.

The recently retired Peter O’Mahony made waves last week with his criticism of the governance in Munster, and Lee has been in touch with the former skipper.

Indeed, Lee believes Munster should look at involving O’Mahony in a more formal capacity if possible.

“I’ve already reached out,” said Lee. “I’ve connected with Peter O’Mahony and Donncha O’Callaghan. I would have done so if Peter hadn’t said the sort of comments he said in the last week.

Lee has already spoken with Peter O'Mahony. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

“I think it’s really important to connect with legends like him and understand what he thinks. Having a connection with past players is actually critical. You’re never going to please everybody all the time, but I think it’s really important to have those kinds of people inside the camp.

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“I think Peter’s obviously had a fantastic career. He’s got a lot to offer. He loves Munster. I think he’s a natural person for me to sit down and talk to and just, I guess, understand what it means for him to be part of Munster and what he wants Munster to look like.

“I think ultimately, is there some sort of a role for a guy like Peter? I think it would be a real shame if there wasn’t in some capacity, that would be difficult to understand, if he wanted to.”

Lee spoke with Munster Rugby staff via video call yesterday and will leave New Zealand for Ireland next Wednesday, arriving in Cork on Thursday.

“I need to find a place to live, so that’s quite important,” he said with a smile.

“I’m starting on the 21st and then we play Leinster on the Saturday in Dublin. So that’ll be interesting.”

Lee wants to be the permanent Munster CEO. His initial deal is for a one-year interim period, but Munster and the IRFU are delighted to have landed him. All parties hope this will be a long-term appointment.

Lee first came to Ireland as a young man on ‘overseas experience’ and joined Clontarf in Dublin, staying for seven years in the end. He returned home for a role with New Zealand Rugby but later came back to Dublin for a three-year spell working with World Rugby up until 2015, when he became CEO of the Hurricanes.

He has always been interested in working in Ireland again and kept in contact with the IRFU in recent years.

“Given my background in Ireland, family, etc., I’ve always thought about heading back to that part of the world and working in rugby again,” said Lee.

“To be honest, it goes back probably five or six years with Philip Browne and then Kevin Potts, and just staying in touch.

“I finished with the Hurricanes at Christmas and then just let Kevin know that I was looking. I did some consultancy for World Rugby, a few other things.

“Then, obviously, in recent times, there’s been change. So, yeah, I’ve been in a lot of ways ready to go. Very passionate about Ireland and Irish rugby. So, the right opportunity came up and we’re just sort of making it happen as a family.”

Lee said the “history and the legacy” of Munster was part of the attraction to the role. For him, there has always been “a bit of a mystique” about Munster.

Lee said game-day attendance will be a top priority. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In the statement of his announcement, Lee said he wants everyone involved with and connected to Munster to “unite behind a shared ambition”. So what does that ambition look like in his mind?

“It’s really about galvanising the community of Munster and Munster Rugby fans behind the organisation and the teams,” said Lee.

“I haven’t started, so I’m not going to be too specific yet, because I don’t necessarily know the answer. But it’s obvious there’s been some controversy, some stories through the media, and people being critical of Munster rugby.

“So, clearly, going forward, that’s not acceptable. You know, the organisation needs to be performing. And you want your fans to love the teams.

“So for me, it’s about alignment of vision, values, culture, whatever words you want to use. Because if you’re not really effective in all of those areas, it’s difficult to be successful.”

Lee pointed to challenges for everyone in global sport and said he needs to get a greater understanding of what Munster have been doing in relation to match-day attendances and attracting new fans to games, but boosting the number of people coming through the gates at Thomond Park is among his “top priorities.”

He stressed the need to get a deeper understanding of how exactly Munster works, but hopes to call on much of the experience he gained in a decade with the Hurricanes.

“My perception of Munster is there’s a bit of a disconnect between high-performance rugby and business, and that was exactly the same when I joined the Hurricanes,” said Lee.

“I come from a commercial business background, but I have obviously worked in high performance for 20 years, so I do understand both, and it’s critical to have alignment between the two.

“Second to that, and not less important, is the importance of recruitment, pathway development, and bringing players through for four, five, six years together. The Hurricanes have just won Super Rugby, and that’s a major reason why we did.

“We had, I think, five All Blacks when I started. When I left, we had 12. So I think having international players in your squad is very important.

“Recruiting well, if they’re not locals, and keeping a team together, developing over time, I think there’s a big opportunity with Munster.

“You look at the U20 players who’ve come through. I was watching Gordon Wood and Charlie O’Shea and guys like that at the weekend who are young men but if they’re together for four or five years, that could be an awesome team.

“So I think that’s the other part of it. But also the importance of commercial, having the revenue to drive high performance and be successful and create an environment where people can succeed.

“Again, I don’t know a massive amount about the revenue profile, but the demand on that is never diminishing. So it’s a key part of it too.”

There is plenty for Lee to sink his teeth into. He’s not wasting a moment in getting the ball rolling.