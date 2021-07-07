Ireland goalkeeper McFerran surprised with new World Cup medal after original was stolen from home

IRELAND GOALKEEPER Ayeisha McFerran has been surprised with a specially designed remake of her 2018 World Cup silver medal which was stolen from her apartment in the Netherlands last month.

McFerran plays for Dutch club side Kampong and in June alerted her social-media followers to the fact that she and her room-mate had been burgled, with her treasured medal and a number of electronic items stolen from their home in Utrecht.

The Larne woman at the time described her medal as “more valuable than all electronics” and pleaded for help from the hockey world and the people of Utrecht in locating it.

Please help!!!

Some coward decided to break into my apartment & steal mine & my roommates belongings! Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!

I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yBGyOxor13 — Ayeisha McFerran (@Ayeeishaa) June 22, 2021

On Wednesday, however, McFerran revealed that former Ireland manager Arlene Boyles had worked with England Hockey to have a replacement medal made for the ‘keeper.

BBC Northern Ireland also posted footage of Ireland skipper Katie Mullan presenting a consequently emotional McFerran with her new medal before the Irish team’s departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

What a moment! 🙌@IreWomenHockey captain @katiemullan11 surprises @Ayeeishaa with a new silver World Cup medal after the @irishhockey keeper's was stolen just last month 🥈



Not a dry eye in the house 🥲 pic.twitter.com/lzXlIdf1Vl — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 7, 2021

Massive, huge, enormous thank you to @EnglandHockey for getting me a remake of my World Cup Silver medal! And to @bak2me for making it happen🙏🏻

Getting this is just the cherry on top the week it has been & very happy with to wake up with it beside me🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/2kqsY7sk86 — Ayeisha McFerran (@Ayeeishaa) July 7, 2021

“Getting this is just the cherry on top the week it has been and very happy with to wake up with it beside me,” McFerran tweeted.

The 25-year-old will be part of the traveling party to Tokyo for what will be the Ireland women’s team’s first ever Olympic appearance.