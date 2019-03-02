This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Barcelona move 10 points clear after tight Clasico win in Madrid

Barca took a big step towards defending their La Liga title with a win thanks to Ivan Rakitic’s first-half goal.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,543 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4521648
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic scores against Real Madrid
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic scores against Real Madrid
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic scores against Real Madrid

IVAN RAKITIC SCORED a delightful winning goal as Barcelona triumphed 1-0 in a tight Clasico clash with Real Madrid to move 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Barca won 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the Copa del Rey final in midweek and, three days later, they prevailed once more at the home of their bitter rivals in a game that saw captains Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi involved in a flashpoint.

Rakitic struck the only goal with a cute chip that beat Thibaut Courtois with Barca comfortably holding Los Blancos at bay to inflict more Clasico misery and consecutive home league losses on Madrid.

And with Santiago Solari’s side now 12 points behind Barca the title race may be almost over as a contest, although Atletico Madrid can stay in the hunt by winning at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Gareth Bale was a surprise starter but the Wales forward wasted an early free-kick opportunity, with a Messi chip floating off target at the other end.

Barca took the lead in the 26th minute, Rakitic racing clear of Ramos and delicately dinking a fine finish over Courtois after swapping passes with Sergi Roberto.

Courtois made a fine save to deny Luis Suarez before Luka Modric headed over the crossbar, the first half ending in controversy as Ramos avoided punishment after clashing with Messi.

Karim Benzema missed a great chance shortly after the restart, although the offside flag was raised as he failed to turn home Casemiro’s cross, then Vinicius Junior was denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Madrid pushed for an equaliser.

Bale made way to boos as Solari turned to Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio before introducing third substitute Isco in a bid to change the game, but despite late pressure on Barca’s goal the champions held on to perhaps strike a decisive blow in the title race.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

