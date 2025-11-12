Bayern stun Arsenal, Man United sink PSG in Champions League

Uefa Women’s Champions League league phase results on Wednesday:

Barcelona 3 OH Leuven 0

Bayern Munich 3 Arsenal 2

Benfica 1 Twente 1

Manchester United 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Atletico Madrid 1 Juventus 2

Played Tuesday

Roma 0 Valerenga 1

Lyon 3 Wolfsburg 1

Real Madrid 1 Paris FC 1

St Polten 0 Chelsea 6

BAYERN MUNICH overturned a two-goal deficit to stun holders Arsenal 3-2 in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, as Manchester United downed Paris Saint-Germain on a memorable night at Old Trafford.

Emily Fox’s early header and Mariona Caldentey’s 23rd-minute shot from the edge of the box appeared to have put Arsenal in total control in Munich.

But Bayern dug deep in the second half to execute an astonishing turnaround.

Alara began the fightback in the 67th minute, with substitute Pernille Harder’s superb strike drawing the Germans level, before Glodis Viggosdottir snatched the winner, prodding home Klara Buehl’s low cross with four minutes left.

“To be honest, this is a winning team with a winning mentality,” Bayern coach Jose Barcala told Disney+.

“We always believe we can win the game even when we are 2-0 down. We stay together, we find solutions together, and until the referee blows the whistle, we keep going and keep believing,” he added.

“It’s not good enough. We don’t want to concede three goals in one half in the Champions League,” said Arsenal boss Renee Slegers.

This was Arsenal’s second defeat out of three, and it left the London side in the play-off zone for a place in the quarter-finals in the new format league phase.

The 18-team table is led by three-time winners Barcelona, who swept aside Belgian European debutants OH Leuven 3-0.

Alexia Putellas opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty in first-half injury time.

An own-goal from Kim Everaerts extended Barca’s lead after the break, with Irene Paredes completing a good night’s work to make it three from three and lift the Spaniards top of the standings on goal difference from Lyon.

Later, Manchester United ensured their first-ever European fixture at Old Trafford, rather than their regular home at the 12,000-capacity Leigh Sports Village ground, was one to remember with a 2-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.

The game marked former United goalkeeper Mary Earps’ first return to her old club since moving to France.

Melvine Malard’s curling strike foiled Earps on United’s first shot on goal after the half-hour mark, only for Olda Carmona, author of Spain’s World Cup winner against England, to level in first-half injury time.

After an excellent build-up involving Jess Park, Anna Sandberg crossed for Fridolina Rolfo to head in the decider on 58 minutes, to make it three from three in United’s debut Champions League campaign.

It lifted them into third on goal difference and on course for direct qualification to the quarter-finals, while PSG remain pointless.

“It was crazy. A moment like this is like a lifetime opportunity. It was incredible. The support from the fans and the way we played today showed real character,” said midfielder Park.

Elsewhere, Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 2-1, and Benfica held Twente to a 1-1 draw.

