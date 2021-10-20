Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

The42's new anthology - Behind the Lines, No. 5 - is on sale now

Priced at €12, Behind the Lines contains 18 more great Irish sports stories from The42.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 3:32 PM
1 hour ago 259 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5578682

BTL 5

SOME PERSONAL NEWS… we’re delighted to announce that Behind the Lines, our anthology of some of the year’s best sportswriting published on The42, is returning for a fifth year.

It’s available to pre-order at the very reasonable price of €12 in The42.shop.

And of course, The42 Members – whose support makes projects like this happen – are entitled to a 20% discount on their purchases in the store. 

Behind The Lines, No. 5 will also be on the shelves and available to buy in bookshops throughout the country in the next week or so. It’s the perfect gift for the sports fan in your life. 

So what can you expect between the covers? In this unusual Olympic year, Gavan Casey returns to Seoul ’88 and Barcelona ’92 with Wayne McCullough to find out what it means to a man from a loyalist heartland to raise the tricolour on sport’s biggest stage.

Sinéad Farrell shines a spotlight on one of this year’s cycle’s, sprinter Phil Healy, with the help of her sister and her coach; while Cathal Dennehy reflects on the irreplaceable loss of the great Jerry Kiernan.

Ireland soccer international Clare Shine and swimmer Karen Leach share their important personal stories, while Paddy Hill, wrongly imprisoned for 17 years as one of the ‘Birmingham Six’, tells Gavin Cooney about his struggle to leave the past behind.

Go on tour with the Irish rugby team in 1970s Fiji, carry the bags of the Jack Charlton era with Irish football’s legendary kitman, lace up your boots for a cameo role in the iconic Escape to Victory, and step into the ring with The Real Million Dollar Baby.

With something for everyone, this is unmissable long-form writing for the sports fan in your life.

Behind The Lines, No. 5, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories is available now. Order it here (€12):

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy now

 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie