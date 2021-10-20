The42's new anthology - Behind the Lines, No. 5 - is on sale now

SOME PERSONAL NEWS… we’re delighted to announce that Behind the Lines, our anthology of some of the year’s best sportswriting published on The42, is returning for a fifth year.

So what can you expect between the covers? In this unusual Olympic year, Gavan Casey returns to Seoul ’88 and Barcelona ’92 with Wayne McCullough to find out what it means to a man from a loyalist heartland to raise the tricolour on sport’s biggest stage.

Sinéad Farrell shines a spotlight on one of this year’s cycle’s, sprinter Phil Healy, with the help of her sister and her coach; while Cathal Dennehy reflects on the irreplaceable loss of the great Jerry Kiernan.

Ireland soccer international Clare Shine and swimmer Karen Leach share their important personal stories, while Paddy Hill, wrongly imprisoned for 17 years as one of the ‘Birmingham Six’, tells Gavin Cooney about his struggle to leave the past behind.

Go on tour with the Irish rugby team in 1970s Fiji, carry the bags of the Jack Charlton era with Irish football’s legendary kitman, lace up your boots for a cameo role in the iconic Escape to Victory, and step into the ring with The Real Million Dollar Baby.

