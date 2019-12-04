Episode 11 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Kieran Shannon - is out now

THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast exclusive to The42 members, is out now.

If you’re unfamiliar – each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest on Behind the Lines is author and journalist Kieran Shannon.

Kieran gives a great insight into the kind of persistence needed to make it in the industry you want to break into, and takes us through some of the highs and lows of his career to date.

He also lays out one of the golden rules of good writing and good journalism, and explains why the use of statistics and figures need not be heretical to either.

Get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie.