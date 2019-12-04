This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 11 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Kieran Shannon - is out now

The much-respected journalist and author joins Gavin Cooney.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 5:27 PM
52 minutes ago 275 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4918529

THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast exclusive to The42 members, is out now.

If you’re unfamiliar – each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest on Behind the Lines is author and journalist Kieran Shannon.

Kieran gives a great insight into the kind of persistence needed to make it in the industry you want to break into, and takes us through some of the highs and lows of his career to date.

He also lays out one of the golden rules of good writing and good journalism, and explains why the use of statistics and figures need not be heretical to either.

Get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie.

 

