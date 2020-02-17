Ireland without 18-year-old sensation for remainder of Six Nations due to Leaving Cert

IRELAND WOMEN WILL be without 18-year-old sensation Beibhinn Parsons for the remainder of the Six Nations as she focuses on her Leaving Cert.

Adam Griggs’ side are preparing to face all-conquering reigning champions England on Sunday [KO 12.45pm] after recording two brilliant home wins against Scotland and Wales.

Connacht and Ballinasloe star Parsons scored wonder-tries in both fixtures at Donnybrook and had been in scintillating form on the wing, but the IRFU and Griggs have confirmed that she will be unavailable for selection for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s been a couple of big weeks for Beibhinn, but we spoke to her and came up with a plan at the start,” the Ireland head coach said, while naming his 24-strong squad for round three in Doncaster.

“Her studies are very important so we’ll be giving her the time off and she’ll concentrate on her Leaving Cert and come back to us in the summer.”

Leinster’s Katie Fitzhenry is included in the squad after returning from the HSBC Sevens World Series in Sydney, with the Ireland XV to face the Red Roses set to be named on Friday.

Ireland Women’s Squad

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)