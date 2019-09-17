This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England star Stokes calls The Sun's reporting of family tragedy 'immoral' and 'heartless'

The newspaper today published front-page details of a tragedy that happened before Stokes was born.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 1:46 PM
11 minutes ago 582 Views 2 Comments
Ben Stokes (file photo.)
Ben Stokes (file photo.)
Ben Stokes (file photo.)

ENGLISH CRICKET STAR Ben Stokes has branded a story in The Sun concerning a family tragedy “heartless” and “totally out of order.”

The newspaper today published an article on their front page depicting alleged events that took place three years before Stokes was born, which he describes as “deeply personal and traumatic.”

Stokes claims the story contains “serious inaccuracies” and says the decision to publish “has grave and lifelong consequences” for his mother.

In a statement released via his Twitter account, Stokes said: “It is hard to find words that describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family.

“To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of – in particular – my parents, is utterly disgusting.

“The article also contains serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage.

“Despite the fact that this has now been made public, I do please ask all concerned to respect my family’s privacy and right to home life.”

Stokes starred for England as they won the Cricket World Cup on home soil in July.

The 28-year-old was then involved as England drew the Ashes series with Australia, making a stunning 135 not out to secure a thrilling victory in the third Test at Headingley.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

