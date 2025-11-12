Conor Benn ‘at his best’ and backed to beat Chris Eubank Jr by brawler dad Nigel

NIGEL BENN BELIEVES the best version of his son Conor will be on display when he faces Chris Eubank Jr for a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Benn suffered the first defeat of his 24-fight career in April when Eubank Jr clinched victory by unanimous decision after all three judges delivered 116-112 scores.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the 29-year-old after a fiery fight week and following repeated jabs about his failed drugs test which scuppered the original date back in 2022.

Ahead of the fourth instalment of the family rivalry, Nigel Benn said: “The first fight, you know what he went through; getting called a drugs cheat.

“He went through a lot of stress and now he has completely been exonerated, been cleared and he is completely in the right frame of mind. That is what I like about him; his mindset. That is the key.

“Before he was throwing punches from South Africa, from Germany, all over the place. This time you will see Conor at his best if he sticks with his game plan.

“The whole camp has been so peaceful and he knows what he has got to do. The team is 100 per cent confident in what he is going to do.”

Nigel Benn was involved in two classics with Chris Eubank Sr in the early 1990s, but tasted defeat in the first encounter after a ninth-round stoppage before a rematch at Old Trafford three years later was declared a draw.

Asked if he had reminded Conor to earn the family an overdue victory, he said: “It is not even that.

“I thank God for bringing Chris in my life, for bringing Chris Jr into it.

“You know what, it is going to be a great night for Conor, I know that, but the difference is, I’m just glad we have got a family just like us. That just likes a fight, but I know we’re going to be victorious on Saturday.”

Eubank Jr has brought in widely regarded trainer Brian McIntyre for his rematch with Benn after they worked together in 2023 for his second fight with Liam Smith.

McIntyre, known as ‘BoMac’, said: “We’ve both got the same thing in common; win!

“We’re going out there just to get the win. If the knockout is there, he in shape to get it but right now we just worry about the win.”