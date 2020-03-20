Betting shops to close as part of shutdown in Britain

BETTING SHOPS are to close in Britain after being listed in a number of establishments asked to shut their doors by the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres should close from Friday night to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS coming under unsustainable pressure. Betting shops and casinos were included in that list.

At his daily Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the measures were needed to reduce “unnecessary” social gatherings by 75 per cent in order to have an impact on the infection rate.

“The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps on scientific advice,” he said.

“And following our plan we are strengthening the measures announced on Monday.

“We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us.”

Mr Johnson said the restrictions would be reviewed on a monthly basis as he appealed to people to stay at home “as far as possible”.

A statement from GVC, the owner of Ladbrokes Coral, read: “In line with this afternoon’s Government announcement we will be temporarily shutting all Ladbrokes Coral shops in the UK from the close of business tonight.

“It is very welcome to now have clarity and reassurance from the Government on this serious matter, as the safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance.”