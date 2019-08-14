This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big names dropped for All Blacks' 'must-win' Test

Owen Franks and Ben Smith will not feature in the Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,606 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4766242
Owen Franks, New Zealand.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Owen Franks, New Zealand.
Owen Franks, New Zealand.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LONG-TIME ALL BLACKS mainstays Owen Franks and Ben Smith have been dropped for Saturday’s must-win Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia in Auckland as the world champions seek salvation. 

For what coach Steve Hansen has labelled a “massive, must-win” Test he resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes following the record 47-26 defeat by the Wallabies in Sydney a week ago.

Instead, only three players have been axed for the return clash in Auckland but they are all big names with Rieko Ioane joining Franks and Smith on the reject pile. 

The two other changes involve Sonny Bill Williams returning at inside centre for the injured Jack Goodhue with Patrick Tuipulotu is in for the suspended Scott Barrett. 

Coming into the reshaped backline are greenhorn wings George Bridge (three Tests) and Sevu Reece (one) while Anton Lienert-Brown moves out one place to accommodate Williams. 

In the forwards Nepo Laulala, with 19 Tests behind him, takes over as tighthead prop from the 107-Test Franks. 

Neither Franks, Smith (79 Tests) nor Ioane (26 Tests) were retained as replacements. 

A week ago the All Blacks were on the wrong side of all the key statistics and with their forward pack out-muscled which left scrum-half Aaron Smith struggling to give a quick service to the backline. 

But Hansen remains keen to see his twin playmaker scheme gel with Beauden Barrett at fullback and Richie Mo’unga at fly-half. 

He has also maintained faith in the loose forward trio of Kieran Read, Sam Cane and Ardie Savea. 

“We have worked hard this week on our game and all that comes with it,” Hansen said. 

We’ve had a great preparation and really excited and looking forward to a massive, must-win match for the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday.” 

The Bledisloe Cup, played annually between the trans-Tasman neighbours, has been in New Zealand hands since 2003 under a system which says the cup goes to the winner of the series and in the event of a draw it stays with the holder. 

This puts pressure on the Wallabies to win on Saturday if they are to regain the trophy. 

They last beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in 1986 and have lost all 18 matches they have played at the New Zealand fortress since then.

New Zealand (15-1) 

Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea; Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu; Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Angus Ta’avao, Jackson Hemopo, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie