Saunders has licence suspended while his promoter Hearn admits he was 'appalled' by video

Eddie Hearn slammed his fighter’s video which made light of domestic violence, saying: ‘It’s one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders.’

By Gavan Casey Monday 30 Mar 2020, 2:55 PM
Promoter Eddie Hearn and Billy Joe Saunders.
Promoter Eddie Hearn and Billy Joe Saunders.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS has had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), while his promoter Eddie Hearn admits he was “appalled” by the video posted by Saunders in which the two-weight world champion made light of domestic abuse.

Saunders has since apologised for his video, which included a demonstration as to how men should physically assault their female partners at a time when “your old woman is giving you mouth” and “she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face”.

Saunders performed on a punchbag how to “hit her on the chin” and “finish her off”, drawing widespread condemnation.

As a consequence for his actions, Saunders’ British Boxing licence has been revoked until further notice by the country’s governing body.

The BBBofC said in a brief statement on Monday: “The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s licence pending a hearing under the board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.”

Saunders could, strictly speaking, still fight without a BBBofC licence — either abroad or in the UK using a licence issued by a less recognised national sanctioning body — but it’s unlikely that his promoter, Eddie Hearn, would risk souring his relationship with the BBBofC who for all intents and purposes run the show in the UK.

The Matchroom chief admitted he was disgusted by his fighter’s “idiotic” video.

“I was appalled, really,” Hearn said. “It was so idiotic. It was so frustrating because I know Billy well. It’s one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders.

“It’s unacceptable for Joe Bloggs down the street to do it. It’s much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to be doing it.

Young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it’s unacceptable.

Saunders has pledged to donate £25,000 to domestic violence charities.

Speaking to Talksport on Monday, he said his video was a “silly mistake” and he “obviously wasn’t thinking”.

Saunders added: “I didn’t mean for anyone to get upset about it. There are people dying all around the world with coronavirus and I was just trying to take the heat off that a little bit.

“It clearly hasn’t done. My sense of humour is not everyone’s cup of tea.”

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

