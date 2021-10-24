Connolly fires two goals as champions Blackrock reach Cork senior semi-finals

CHAMPIONS BLACKROCK WERE inspired by two goals from Alan Connolly as they booked their place in the Cork premier senior hurling semi-finals today.

Blackrock endured a slow start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but came good before half-time before dominating the second half against Douglas and running out 3-16 to 1-12 victors.

The game turned before the break with Connolly smashing home his first goal in the 29th minute, Blackrock availing of the opening despite Douglas defender Mark Harrington seemingly fouled in the build-up, and then Douglas were reduced to 14 men after Cork footballer Brian Hartnett was sent-off.

Blackrock were ahead 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time, a response after they trailed 0-5 to 0-2 at the first water break with Douglas making the early running. Connolly’s second goal in the 34th minute enabled them move ahead 2-11 to 0-11 at the water break.

Douglas got some brief hope when Brian Turnbull raised a green flag in the third quarter but Robbie Cotter rounded off Blackrock’s performance when he fired in their third goal late on.

Sarsfields qualified for the semi-finals directly as the best group winner while East Cork rivals Midleton joined them when they defeated Erins Own 0-23 to 0-19 in the first quarter-final on Friday night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork Premier SHC quarter-final results

Blackrock 3-16 Douglas 1-12

Glen Rovers v Imokilly, 4pm

