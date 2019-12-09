This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Agent of ex-Liverpool forward Duncan banned and fined for social media posts

Saif Rubie made headlines earlier this year, accusing the club of blocking his client’s transfer.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Dec 2019, 2:42 PM
43 minutes ago 1,575 Views 1 Comment
A general shot of Anfield.
SAIF RUBIE, THE agent of former Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan, has been banned by the Football Association (FA) from acting as an intermediary for six weeks and fined £10,000 (€11,800) for messages posted on Twitter.

Duncan completed a permanent move to Fiorentina on 2 September following a turbulent few days that saw Rubie take to social media to accuse Liverpool of attempting to block a transfer.

Rubie singled out Reds sporting director Michael Edwards for criticism and alleged the treatment of the 18-year-old – who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin – showed “zero consideration” for the player’s mental health.

Liverpool described the allegations as “inaccurate” and “inflammatory”, while club legend Jamie Carragher and supporters rounded on Rubie, who later deleted his Twitter account.

The FA has now taken action against the agent by suspending him from 4 December until 15 January, handing him a hefty fine and sending him on an Educational Programme for improper use of social media.

Rubie has been accused on bringing the game into disrepute with his social media messages, although the FA has not specified which posts the punishment is for.

The42 Team

