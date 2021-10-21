Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Mourinho's Roma in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

The Italian giants struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

By AFP Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago 5,552 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5581286
Roma boss Jose Mourinho (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Roma boss Jose Mourinho (file photo)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOSE MOURINHO’S ROMA were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

“It’s my responsibility, I chose to use these players,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini described the defeat as an “embarrassment” and a “slap in the face”.

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants who struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick for the Norwegians with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho.

Bodo/Glimt won the Norwegian title for the first time in their 104-year history last season.

Their fans have become great curiosities in the sport for their habit of waving giant, yellow toothbrushes in the stands.

Carlos Perez scored a consolation goal for a much-changed Roma side who had won their first two games in Group C, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

However, Mourinho would have had one eye on this weekend’s Serie A clash with Napoli who top the table in Italy with eight wins in eight games.

“If I had played the first team, someone might get injured, then we’d concede four or five goals against Napoli on Sunday and that decision would’ve been considered wrong too,” said Mourinho.

“The team that Bodo put out today had more quality than our second string.”

Roma skipper Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia there were lessons to be learned.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I can only apologise and get back on track stronger than before. We said what we needed to in the locker room and it remains there,” he said.

“Sometimes you need a slap to learn and we got a slap in the face today, one we fully deserved. We’ve got to make sure that we learn from this embarrassment.”

© – AFP, 2021 

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie