Tierney on target as Bohs claim advantage for return leg of crucial European clash

ROSS TIERNEY’S GOAL in the first half ensured Bohemians will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their clash with Dudelangein the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Tierney’s effort arrived in the 11th minute following an impressive team move which saw Dawson Devoy deliver an excellent cross into the Dundelange penalty area for Ali Coote.

Coote tried to round the keeper but was tackled and possession spilled into the path of Tierney who swept the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The Luxemourg outfit, who reached the group stages of the Europa League two years ago, failed to find an equaliser as Keith Long’s side held on for a crucial victory.

Ross Tierney's goal in Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/HPoUxJ7Bet — KillianM2 TV Archive 📺 (@KillianM2) July 22, 2021

The return leg will take place at the Aviva Stadium in front of a crowd of 8,000 fans on Thursday, 29 July and the winners will face Greek side PAOK in the third round of the competition.

