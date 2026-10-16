Bohemians keep title hopes alive with defeat of Waterford

Premier Division:

Bohemians 2

Waterford 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS SHOWED HUGE character to bounce back from a disappointing week with a win against Waterford tonight.

The victory leaves Alan Reynolds’ men three points behind Shamrock Rovers in second thanks to other results going their way – although third-place St Patrick’s Athletic have a game in hand.

Sam Todd and Ryan Burke goals came either side of a Padraig Amond equaliser, with in-form Tommy Lonergan missing a crucial spot kick at 1-1.

A week is a long time in football. Seven days ago, Bohs were in contention for a double, but two damaging defeats in four days left the Gypsies’ season in danger of petering out.

Alan Reynolds kept faith with under-pressure Paul Walters between the sticks as Bohs looked to avenge the painful semi-final defeat against their visitors.

Early on, Bohs moved the ball with purpose and went close with Connor Parsons flashing a ball across the face of goal.

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The hosts got their reward for their fast start when Sam Todd rose highest to power home a Jordan Flores corner after just 12 minutes.

With the FAI Cup final on the horizon against Derry City, Graham Coughlan’s charges couldn’t take their eyes off domestic matters as they still face a battle in avoiding the dreaded relegation/promotion playoff spot

The Blues named the same side that fired them to glory a week previously, as they continued to look dangerous from long throws.

Douglas James-Taylor and Burke spurned good chances to double Bohs’ lead before an unmarked Amond equalised with a well-taken header from Bernardo Peixoto Couto’s deep corner.

The visitors came flying out of the traps and were gifted a glorious chance to take the lead just minutes after the restart.

Following yet another dangerous Couto long throw, Cian Byrne was adjudged to have brought down John Mahon following a tussle.

Bohs’ Ross Tierney is awarded Bohs player of the season after the match. Will Morgan / INPHO Will Morgan / INPHO / INPHO

The league’s top marksman, Lonergan, stepped up, but dragged his spot kick wide of the bottom corner.

Having been let off the hook, Burke, on his first start, found the net against his former side just after the hour mark.

Cutting in from left back, and with his ‘weaker’ right foot, he drilled home powerfully from the edge of the area, giving Stephen McMullen no chance as the ball flew into the bottom corner.

It was a backs-to-the-wall approach for the final quarter of an hour as Reynolds called on the cavalry to shut up shop.

Despite some nervy moments, Bohs held firm against wave after wave of long balls to get over the line.

Bohemians: Paul Walters; Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Cian Byrne, Ryan Burke (Pat Hickey, 78’); Sadou Diallo (Niall Morahan, 75’), Jordan Flores; Ross Tierney, Harry Vaughan (Markuss Strods, 75’), Connor Parsons (Dayle Rooney, 90+4′); Douglas James-Taylor (Colm Whelan, 75’)

Subs not used: Kacper Chorazka,Josh Adam, Zane Myers, Paddy Madden

Waterford: Stephen McMullan, Hayden Cann, John Mahon, Kevin Long, Bernardo Peixoto Couto; Jordan Houston (Dean McMenenamy, 86’), Noah Mawene (Evan McLaughlin, 78’), Luke Heeney (Jorgen Voilas, 78’), Conan Noonan; Padraig Amond, Tommy Lonergan

Subs not used: Arlo Doherty, Joe Ashton, Trae Bailey Coyle, Jordan Faria, Goforth Amedu, Aaron Brennan

Referee: Paul McLaughlin