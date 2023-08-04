Afolabi hot streak goes on as Bohs triumph in six-goal thriller

Bohemians 4

Drogheda United 2

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

JONATHAN AFOLABI HIT a brace for the second week running as Bohemians moved up to third place in the Premier Division table.

That makes it a remarkable nine goals in seven games for the Gypsies’ bustling centre-forward on a difficult night for Drogheda who played more than half the game with 10 men.

While happy with how his side have been finishing games lately, Bohemians manager Declan Devine had pleaded with his players for a faster start.

And they duly delivered here, having two efforts cleared off the line before taking the lead after just one minute and 13 seconds.

Jordan Flores whipped a corner to the back post where centre-back Kacper Radkowski volleyed home his first goal for the club.

Drogheda responded well, creating several chances, the pick of them from Kyle Robinson who shot against a post.

The visitors’ enterprise was rewarded on 36 minutes, though not before Bohemians’ Bartolomiej Kukulowicz had had a goal disallowed for a foul.

Dayle Rooney arced a superb free kick into the area where Evan Weir arrived to score with a powerful header.

While that was the left-back’s welcome first goal of this season, Weir’s night was over just two minutes later when shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Dylan Connolly.

The action continued apace with Kris Twardek having a second Bohemians goal disallowed for an offside.

That brought an almost five-minute delay after an assistant referee was struck by an object thrown from the Bohemians crowd, referee Rob Hennessy warning that any repeat would result in the game being abandoned.

Bohemians then regained the lead three minutes into added time at the end of the half.

Andrew Wogan could only parry a low drive from James McManus leaving Afolabi with a simple tap in finish.

Despite playing very much on the defensive from the restart, it was the 10-men of Drogheda who created the first real chance of the second half on 63 minutes.

Another Rooney free kick troubled Bohemians. Conor Keeley nodded the ball down for Robinson who, off balance, hooked over the top.

Robinson was in again down the left within a minute from Rooney’s pass, drilling wide past the far post, before Drogheda were deservedly level on 75 minutes.

Darragh Markey worked a one-two with Warren Davis to cross for Jamie Egan to score on his debut.

Parity lasted just two minutes, though, as Wogan upended Bohemians substitute Danny Grant and Afolabi blasted home from the resultant penalty.

James Clarke sealed Bohemians when pouncing on a loose clearance to find the corner of the net from the edge of the area five minutes from the end of a breathless game.

Bohemians: Talbot; Kukulowicz (Kirk, 78), Nowak (Byrne, h-t), Radkowski, Flores; Buckley McManus (Coote, 60); Connolly (Grant, h-t), Clarke, Twardek (O’Sullivan, 84); Afolabi.

Drogheda United: Wogan; McNally, Keeley, Egan, Weir; Deegan, Heeney (Kane, 45); Foley (Leddy, 84), Markey, Rooney; Robinson (Davis, 73).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 4,322.