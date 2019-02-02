This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala

Cardiff City claimed their first win of 2019 on an emotional night.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 8:07 PM
Neil Warnock bows his head in remembrance of Emiliano Sala.
BOBBY REID SCORED a brace on his 26th birthday to help Cardiff City end their four-game winless Premier League streak with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth as the club paid tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala.

It was Cardiff’s first win of 2019 and one they thoroughly deserved after successfully shackling a Bournemouth side who put four past Chelsea in their previous outing.

Reid converted a fifth-minute penalty and was a constant menace to Bournemouth’s defenders, who failed to contain him when he doubled the Bluebirds’ lead just seconds into the second half.

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff fans unfurl a banner in tribute to Emiliano Sala. Source: Mark Kerton

The result was not enough to lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone – they are two points behind 17th-placed Burnley - but on an emotional night they pulled together and delivered a result and a performance that the whole club sorely needed. Sala became Cardiff’s record signing last month when he moved from Nantes, but while crossing the English Channel his plane subsequently disappeared.

Steve Cook handled a high ball in the penalty area to divert it away from Oumar Niasse after just five minutes and Reid sent the ensuing spot-kick straight down the middle to beat Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth grew into the game with Josh King and Andrew Surman pulling the strings and Ryan Fraser curled a shot around the post from 18 yards with Cardiff’s defenders backing away from him.

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge made a superb save to turn Surman’s dipping 20-yard shot onto the crossbar and at the other end Adam Smith defended Josh Murphy’s cross superbly, sweeping the ball away from Callum Paterson when the winger would surely have scored at close range.

The second half was just 13 seconds old when Aron Gunnarsson’s long ball forward split the Bournemouth defence and Reid took a touch to guide it past Boruc before tucking it into the empty net.

Bournemouth pressed throughout the second half without giving Etheridge any real scares and Eddie Howe’s men certainly missed the creativity of David Brooks as they suffered a second defeat in four games.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
