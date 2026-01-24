Liverpool stunned as Amine Adli snatches last-gasp win for Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH SCORED A home a winner in the fifth minute of added time as Liverpool’s dismal title defence continued with a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Reds looked set to register a fifth successive Premier League draw after Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out strikes from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez.

But, with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest in wet and windy conditions, Cherries winger Adli sparked jubilant scenes at the Vitality Stadium.

WOW. WOW. WOW.



Bournemouth have WON IT late on against Liverpool! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O4WeEtyKjw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

Liverpool remain fourth – 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – and could slip out of the Champions League places when Manchester United and Chelsea play on Sunday, while Bournemouth climb to 13th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Cody Gakpo replaced Hugo Ekitike in Liverpool’s only change following Wednesday evening’s 3-0 Champions League win in Marseille, while Bournemouth captain Adam Smith came in for the injured Marcus Tavernier.

Arne Slot’s side arrived in rain-soaked Dorset on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions but without victory in four top-flight outings in 2026.

The Reds began in the ascendancy, only for clinical Bournemouth to take control of the contest.

After Van Dijk made a mess of dealing with a long pass from Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi, Alex Scott cut the ball back from the right for Evanilson to slam home his fifth goal of the season.

In a double blow for the visitors, defender Joe Gomez limped off after colliding with goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he attempted to block the 27th-minute opener.

Advertisement

Gomez’s replacement, Wataru Endo, was still waiting to come on when the hosts capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage in the 33rd minute.

With Liverpool’s players backing off, James Hill produced a defence-splitting pass, allowing right winger Jimenez, who was played onside by Van Dijk, to race in behind former Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and dispatch a first-time finish through the legs of Alisson.

Florian Wirtz flashed wide and Mohamed Salah scuffed a volley straight at Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as the away side sought a response.

Reds skipper Van Dijk then partially atoned for his earlier errors by turning home a Szoboszlai corner with the top of his back to halve the deficit in the final minute of an entertaining opening period.

Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a move this month, replaced Kerkez for a second half which mostly took place in Bournemouth territory.

Yet the reigning champions remained largely toothless in attack.

Following the introduction of Ekitike and Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch powered wide from the edge of the 18-yard box, while Bournemouth posed a threat on the break.

Liverpool eventually levelled with 10 minutes to go. After Reds substitute Rio Ngumoha was fouled just outside Bournemouth’s box, Salah laid off the subsequent free-kick for Szoboszlai to lash into the bottom right corner.

Alisson turned over from Cherries replacement Ryan Christie before Evanilson squandered a golden chance to restore the home team’s lead by poking wide when clean through.

Petrovic then produced a fine fingertip save to deny Wirtz at the other end during a breathless finale.

That stop proved even more significant when Adli forced the ball over the line at the death after a long throw from Hill caused chaos in Liverpool’s area.