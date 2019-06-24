This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three more Irish boxers move to within touching distance of European Games medals

That makes for six in the quarter-finals, with three yet to fight in the last 16.

By Gavan Casey Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 606 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4695652
Tullamore's Gráinne Walsh eliminated a decorated British opponent at the last-16 stage.
Image: Team Ireland
Image: Team Ireland

THREE MORE IRISH boxers joined team-mates Kellie Harrington (60kg), Michael Nevin (75kg) and Regan Buckley (49kg) in the quarter-finals of their respective divisions at the European Games on Monday, moving to within one win of medalling in Minsk.

On Monday, Lisburn’s Kurt Walker and Walshes Michaela and Gráinne, of Belfast and Tullamore respectively, all took their places in the last eight.

Gráinne Walsh’s was the standout victory. Beaten in this year’s Irish Senior Elite final at 69kg by Cork’s Christina Desmond, Walsh was selected for this competition nonetheless and took out Britain’s Rosie Eccles — a 2016 European and 2018 Commonwealth silver medalist — on a 4-1 split nod to progress.

Earlier this afternoon, the prodigiously talented Walker — a gold medalist at last year’s EU Championships and Michael Conlan’s anointed successor at 56kg — beat Zhirayr Sargsyan of Armenia by the same verdict, taking the contest in the eyes of four of the five judges.

D903pU0XkAA9xnZ Kurt Walker lands a right hand. Source: Team Ireland

Michaela Walsh, so often on the wrong end of tight verdicts (but not without significant international honours regardless), was today victorious on the same 4-1 split score when she saw off a familiar foe in Romania’s Lenuta-Lacramioara Perijoc to reach the final eight at 57kg.

But while three Irish combatants progressed on 4-1 tallies, one exited by the same scoreline: Dean ‘Breakfast’ Gardiner of Clonmel lost out to Georgia’s Mikheil Bakhtidze in his last-16 contest, meaning Ireland’s 72-year wait for a major medal in the big men’s divisions — heavyweight (91kg) and super-heavy (91+) — will continue.

Belfast’s James McGivern (64) and Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke (75) will fight their last-16 bouts tomorrow, versus Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov and Belarus’ Viktoryia Kebikava respectively.

Galway’s 69kg Irish champion Kieran Molloy, meanwhile, faces another Belarussian in Yauheni Dauhaliavets later this evening with a view to joining Harrington, Nevin, Buckley, Walker and the Walshes in the quarter-finals.

Molloy’s opponent in this year’s Irish Senior Elite final, Paddy Donovan, last Thursday confirmed a move into the professional ranks with Top Rank, and with former middleweight champion Andy Lee in his corner.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

