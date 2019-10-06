This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brady passes Favre to go third in career passing yards during Patriots win

He will pass Peyton Manning (71,940) for second in career yards in his next game

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 10:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
TOM BRADY MOVED third on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list during the New England Patriots’ win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The legendary Brady surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (71,838) and finished the day at 71,923.

Entering the match-up, Brady needed 264 yards to move up a place and he did just that in the third quarter with a 15-yard completion to receiver Julian Edelman.

Brady will pass Peyton Manning (71,940) for second in career yards in his next game, but he still has a way to go before he catches New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who tops the list with 74,845 yards entering the day.

New England left Washington with a 33-7 win, Brady finishing 28 of 42 for 348 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

