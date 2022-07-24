Ireland's Brendan Boyce finishes 25th in 35km walk at World Championships

Boyce finished 25th in the 35km race walk on Sunday.

BRENDAN BOYCE DELIVERED his season’s best performance in the world championship final to finish 25th in the 35km race walk.

The Donegal native finished in 2:33:31, less than a minute off his personal best, as Italy’s Massimo Stano won gold in Oregon.

Stano edged a tight finish in 2:23:14, just one second clear of Japan’s Masatora Kawano, who took silver.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom — coached by Irish Olympian Rob Heffernan — claimed bronze in 2:23:44, just as he did in the 20km race walk.

Ireland’s interest in the final day of the championships continues in the early hours of Monday morning when Sarah Lavin runs in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles.

