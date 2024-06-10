Brian Gartland reunited with Stephen Kenny as St Patrick's Athletic assistant coach

STEPHEN KENNY HAS turned to one of his former Dundalk captains as he begins his rebuilding job at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Brian Gartland has been appointed assistant coach and will work alongside Sean O’Connor and Pat Jennings Jnr who remained on the staff following Jon Daly’s departure.

Gartland was most recently head of football operations at Oriel Park and had a brief spell as joint-caretaker manager after Stephen O’Donnell left the club.

Gartland played under Kenny for five-and-a-half seasons at Dundalk, winning four Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and two League Cups, as well as featuring in the Europa League groups stages in 2016.

“Brian has been immersed in the League of Ireland for the last 15 year or so, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s a passionate individual, he’s very committed, he’s a clear thinker on the game,” Kenny said.

“I feel Brian is a natural coach and his skillset will complement assistant coach Sean O’Connor, goalkeeping coach Pat Jennings, and the rest of the support staff to help the players to continue to improve and reach their potential.”

Gartland explained how the move materialised over the course of the last week after a couple of face-to-face meetings with Kenny

“In order for us to have positive results, we want to create a positive environment for the staff and the players to work in, and I’m really excited for the challenge ahead,” Gartland said.

“I’m coming to a club with ambitions to do well, and ambition is the driver in everything I do. Stephen is an ambitious manager and if he’s coming back into it at St Pat’s, that’s for a reason.”

The Saints are currently eighth in the Premier Division, eight points off the promotion/relegation spot and seven adrift of the top four.

The former Republic of Ireland boss has picked up five points from his first six games in charge and Pat’s welcome Shamrock Rovers to Richmond Park on Thursday before the mid-season break.