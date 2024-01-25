Hurley to captain Cork again in 2024 while Harte appointed to lead Tyrone

BRIAN HURLEY WILL captain the Cork footballers again in 2024, as manager John Cleary announces a 36-man panel for their National League campaign.
Hurley will lead the Rebels again after reaching an All-Ireland semi-final with his club Castlehaven at the start of the year. His clubmates Jack Cahalane along with Cathal and Rory Maguire are also included in the selection.
Sean Meehan has been appointed as vice captain for 2024. Cork begin their Division 2 campaign with a trip to Ballybofey on Sunday where they will take on Jim McGuinness’ Donegal.
Meanwhile, Tyrone have appointed Peter Harte as captain for 2024, with Brian Kennedy stepping into the role of Vice-Captain.
Cork 2024 National League Panel:
- David Buckley – Newcestown
- Jack Cahalane – Castlehaven
- Darragh Cashman – Millstreet
- Thomas Clancy – Clonakilty
- Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers
- Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers
- Ruairi Deane – Bantry Blues
- Patrick Doyle – Knocknagree
- Luke Fahy – Ballincollig
- Kevin Flahive – Douglas
- Damien Gore – Kilmacabea
- Fionn Herlihy – Dohenys
- Brian Hurley – Castlehaven
- Chris Óg Jones – Uibh Laoire
- Christopher Kelly – Éire Óg
- Niel Lordan – Ballinora
- Ian Maguire – St Finbarr’s
- Rory Maguire – Castlehaven
- Cathal Magure – Castlehaven
- Micheál Aodh Martin – Nemo Rangers
- Sean Meehan – Kiskeam
- Blake Murphy – St Vincent’s
- Eoghan McSweeney – Knocknagree
- Colm O’ Callaghan – Éire Óg
- Kevin O’ Donovan – Nempo Rangers
- Brian O’ Driscoll – Tadhg MacCarthaigh
- Jacob O’ Driscoll – Valley Rovers
- Killian O’ Hanlon – Kilshannig
- Daniel O’ Mahony – Knocknagree
- John O’ Rourke – Carbery Rangers
- Sean Powter – Douglas
- Maurice Shanley – Clonakilty
- Steven Sherlock – St Finbarr’s
- Matty Taylor – Mallow
- Paul Walsh – Kanturk
- Tommy Walsh – Kanturk
