Hurley to captain Cork again in 2024 while Harte appointed to lead Tyrone

BRIAN HURLEY WILL captain the Cork footballers again in 2024, as manager John Cleary announces a 36-man panel for their National League campaign.

Hurley will lead the Rebels again after reaching an All-Ireland semi-final with his club Castlehaven at the start of the year. His clubmates Jack Cahalane along with Cathal and Rory Maguire are also included in the selection.

Sean Meehan has been appointed as vice captain for 2024. Cork begin their Division 2 campaign with a trip to Ballybofey on Sunday where they will take on Jim McGuinness’ Donegal.

Meanwhile, Tyrone have appointed Peter Harte as captain for 2024, with Brian Kennedy stepping into the role of Vice-Captain.

Cork 2024 National League Panel:

David Buckley – Newcestown

Jack Cahalane – Castlehaven

Darragh Cashman – Millstreet

Thomas Clancy – Clonakilty

Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers

Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers

Ruairi Deane – Bantry Blues

Patrick Doyle – Knocknagree

Luke Fahy – Ballincollig

Kevin Flahive – Douglas

Damien Gore – Kilmacabea

Fionn Herlihy – Dohenys

Brian Hurley – Castlehaven

Chris Óg Jones – Uibh Laoire

Christopher Kelly – Éire Óg

Niel Lordan – Ballinora

Ian Maguire – St Finbarr’s

Rory Maguire – Castlehaven

Cathal Magure – Castlehaven

Micheál Aodh Martin – Nemo Rangers

Sean Meehan – Kiskeam

Blake Murphy – St Vincent’s

Eoghan McSweeney – Knocknagree

Colm O’ Callaghan – Éire Óg

Kevin O’ Donovan – Nempo Rangers

Brian O’ Driscoll – Tadhg MacCarthaigh

Jacob O’ Driscoll – Valley Rovers

Killian O’ Hanlon – Kilshannig

Daniel O’ Mahony – Knocknagree

John O’ Rourke – Carbery Rangers

Sean Powter – Douglas

Maurice Shanley – Clonakilty

Steven Sherlock – St Finbarr’s

Matty Taylor – Mallow

Paul Walsh – Kanturk

Tommy Walsh – Kanturk

