Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan step down as Tyrone’s joint senior football managers

BRIAN DOOHER AND Feargal Logan have stepped down from their role as joint-managers of the Tyrone footballers.

The pair, who were appointed to the position in 2020 to replace Mickey Harte, guided Tyrone to All-Ireland glory in 2021. They were appointed for a second three-year term in December but have decided to step down.

“They’ve simply made wonderful history for us, time and again, in place after place, and in so many ways,” a statement from Tyrone GAA chairman Martin Sludden said this evening.

“Always with style, class, dignity and honour. And, very remarkably in the world we’re now in, always as total volunteers to the Tyrone GAA cause.”

Player turnover has been a major issue for Tyrone in recent seasons as they lost out to Donegal in the Ulster semi-final this year after extra-time before suffering a shock defeat to Roscommon in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final.

Earlier this season, Logan took a step back from the position after suffering a stroke on the morning of Tyrone’s Division 1 clash with Derry in February.

“Their seamless move into successful management is the more recent standout for both men,” a statement from Tyrone GAA reads. “There, in two different decades, they jointly won Ulster and All-Ireland titles at both Under 21 and Senior levels for Tyrone, adding so powerfully to the Tyrone GAA story. Nobody else in Ulster outside Tyrone, and very few anywhere else, has ever achieved that very special ‘double double’.

“And all the while beyond football they have made their ways diligently to the peaks of their chosen professions, in veterinary and the law.”