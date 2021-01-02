Aaron Connolly hits the net and goes off injured during six-goal draw between Brighton and Wolves

IRELAND STRIKER AARON Connolly has got the New Year off to a goalscoring start in the Premier League for Brighton but then was forced off injured at half-time in this evening’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The Galway native got the nod to start by manager Graham Potter and rewarded that show of faith by getting in to touch home a cross for a 13th minute strike that put his team ahead 1-0.

It was Connolly’s second goal of the season and his first at home for Brighton since scoring twice on his full league debut against Spurs in October 2019.

But Brighton’s joy was short-lived as Romain Saiss levelled in the 19th minute before Wolves got on top with a Dan Burn own goal and a penalty from Ruben Neves leaving them in front 3-1 at the interval.

Connolly went down with what looked like a hamstring injury before the break and was subsequently substituted prior to the second-half action as Andi Zeqiri came on.

Brighton did get an early second-half boost when Neal Maupay scored from the penalty spot and have drawn level at 3-3 thanks to a header from captain Lewis Dunk.