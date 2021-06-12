BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 12 June 2021
Premiership game between Bristol and London Irish cancelled due to coronavirus issues

The result has been listed as 0-0, with four points allocated to Bristol and London Irish receiving two points.

By AFP Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 3:34 PM
Ashton Gate stadium.
Image: Ashley Western
Image: Ashley Western

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP TABLE-TOPPERS Bristol Bears final league game on Saturday has been cancelled due to several London Irish players testing positive for coronavirus.

Bristol have already assured themselves of a home semi-final in the play-offs.

The winner between champions Exeter and Sale later on Saturday will be the other hosts in the play-offs.

Harlequins make up the play-off quartet.

“London Irish returned positive Covid-19 tests this week and a significant number of their playing squad were ruled out of the match through the contact tracing process.

“This meant London Irish were unable to fulfil the fixture at Ashton Gate, something that was only confirmed this morning (Saturday).”

A panel later on Saturday listed the result as 0-0 and allocated four points to Bristol with London Irish receiving two points.

Although the two points sees London Irish move into eighth spot – the last place for a Champions Cup berth next season – a point better off than Bath, the latter can finish above them by beating Northampton later on Saturday.

The panel also allocated four points to bottom side Worcester and two to Gloucester due to Saturday’s game being called off earlier in the week.

Gloucester were unable to fulfil the fixture due to an outbreak of Covid in their squad.

“Four league points shall be allocated to the club who was able to play the Cancelled League Season Match and two league points shall be allocated to the other club,” read an English Premiership statement. 

© – AFP, 2021

