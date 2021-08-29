Britney Arendse claims PB to finish seventh in powerlifting

Britney Arendse smashed her PB on all three lifts as she finished seventh in the 73kg class of the powerlifting.

Arendse had lifted a maximum of 102kg prior to this event and, on her first lift, she set a new mark of 103kg. Her second lift saw her add again to her best mark as she easily got the judges approval on her 104kg attempt.

However, the best was yet to come with her third and final lift as the Para powerlifter and her coach Roy Guerin decided to lift 107kg which the Cavan woman accomplished.

“I got the 3 PB’s instead and that is even bigger,” she said post-event.

“106 (kg) was what was decided weeks ago. 107 (kg) was decided literally seconds after I came off the stage. We didn’t think we’d get it but we just said go for it you know.”

Brazil’s Mariana D’Andrea took gold with a lift of 137kg. China’s Lili Xu won silver while French competitor Souhad Ghazouani claimed bronze.