Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Advertisement

Britney Arendse claims PB to finish seventh in powerlifting

Arendse set a new PB of 107kg in Tokyo this morning.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 10:26 AM
1 hour ago 719 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534838
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Britney Arendse smashed her PB on all three lifts as she finished seventh in the 73kg class of the powerlifting.

Arendse had lifted a maximum of 102kg prior to this event and, on her first lift, she set a new mark of 103kg. Her second lift saw her add again to her best mark as she easily got the judges approval on her 104kg attempt.

However, the best was yet to come with her third and final lift as the Para powerlifter and her coach Roy Guerin decided to lift 107kg which the Cavan woman accomplished.

“I got the 3 PB’s instead and that is even bigger,” she said post-event.

“106 (kg) was what was decided weeks ago. 107 (kg) was decided literally seconds after I came off the stage. We didn’t think we’d get it but we just said go for it you know.”

Brazil’s Mariana D’Andrea took gold with a lift of 137kg. China’s Lili Xu won silver while French competitor Souhad Ghazouani claimed bronze. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie