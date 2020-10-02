BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Denver Broncos defeat New York Jets despite being depleted

The Jets are still winless this season.

By Press Association Friday 2 Oct 2020, 8:54 AM
49 minutes ago 555 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5221122
Image: Seth Wenig
Image: Seth Wenig

A HEAVILY DEPLETED Denver Broncos recorded their first win of the season 37-28 over the New York Jets as two of the NFL’s basement sides did battle.

The Jets, looking to avoid a 0-4 start for the second season running, were first on the board when quarterback Sam Darnold bobbed and weaved into the end-zone on a 46-yard run early in the first quarter.

But Brett Rypien – the Broncos’ third-choice quarterback – struck back and had a touchdown on his first NFL start when he hit Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard score.


Pierre Desir, who arguably could have broken up the pass which allowed Jeudy to score, redeemed himself when he intercepted Rypien for a 35-yard touchdown as the Jets trailed by two with 10 minutes on the clock.

But a late penalty call allowed the Broncos to continue a drive which culminated in a Denver field goal and a 30-28 lead, and the game was sealed when Melvin Gordon III scored a 43-yard rushing touchdown with 1:48 left to play.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie