'A year ago I was playing AIL, now I’m going to hit a few putts with Josh van der Flier'

BRYN WARD IS still pinching himself. As one of the newer faces in Ireland camp, even some of the smaller moments have felt surreal to the 21-year-old.

“Yesterday we were sitting there, the lads were going to the putting green down at the K Club, and Josh [van der Flier] walked past me and was like, ‘Do you want to go and hit a few putts?’

“I was just thinking, that’s crazy. A year ago I was playing for Ballynahinch in the AIL and now I’m going to go hit a few putts on the putting green with Josh van der Flier, it’s pretty crazy.

“I told him I was learning detail,” Ward admits. “I didn’t go.”

A rare instance of Ward not seizing his opportunity. A standout player for the Ireland U20s last year, this season, Ward has rocketed through the ranks. Already, he’s played nine times for Ulster (starting five), with that form catching Andy Farrell’s eye. Ward was called up for the Ireland XV team and brought to Portugal as a training panelist for the pre-Six Nations camp. He sufficiently impressed to remain with Farrell’s group after Ireland XV’s loss to England A, and might even be pushing for inclusion against Italy this weekend.

Yesterday the young Ulster back row was put up for media in Abbotstown, offering a positive story as more senior players and coaches were left to dig through the ashes of a deflating opening loss to France.

Ward is confident in his abilities and keen to make the most of this opportunity, but even he admits it’s all happening faster than he would have anticipated. Not that he appears in any way overawed by it all as he sits in a busy media room, sprinkling a few jokes into an engaging chat.

“It’s funny, I actually said that to my mum the other day, at the start of the season my goal was to try and play five games for Ulster, and I think I’ve played 10 [it's nine] now, and I’ve got myself into an Irish squad, so I’ve surpassed those goals. I’ve had a great season so far, and hopefully I can continue,” Ward says.

Ward speaking to the media in Abbotstown yesterday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“For people that know me, I’d be a confident kind of player. I feel like I’d be able to take that step (up to international rugby) no problem but it would obviously be a big step up. It would be something I would cherish and go out with a try and grab it with two hands.”

While still a member of the Ulster Academy, Ward – son of former Ireland international Andy – has been outstanding in a team who are going strong under Richie Murphy in the URC, with brother Zac also impressing on the wing.

“The style of play we’re playing this year with the attacking rugby we’re trying to play, it really suits my game as a ball-carrying forward. To get a run of games like I have, it’s been so good for my confidence.”

Ward looks at where that form has brought him, and recognises the need to keep being himself. Continue to make the right impressions and he might just find himself wearing a green jersey sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s just going out there with a level of confidence that you’re good enough to be there. That’s something I’m trying to do, go out there and train alongside these guys and try and put my hand up for selection, trying to train with confidence.”

Ward in action for Ireland XV last week. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

It can be challenging for new players to get up to speed in Farrell’s squad as they get to grips with all the new detail and homework. Ward found it invigorating as he settled into the group in Portugal.

“It was an unreal week. Everything came pretty quick and fast, trying to learn new calls within a new system. It was a really, really cool experience and something I’ll always remember.

“I learnt a lot off the back row guys in my position and off the coaches as well. Just picking up tips from people. Johnny [Sexton] was really good at those small tips and stuff like that there. And around the skills sort of stuff. Going back into that Ireland XV game, I went in there with a lot of confidence knowing that I trained at that sort of level. I think my game had come on a lot in a week so it was good to put it on the pitch.”

Sexton isn’t the only one to have made a strong impression, with Ward pointing to the help he’s received from the other back rows in the squad.

“I’ve learned so much off all the boys, especially the back row guys like Josh, Nick [Timoney], Caelan [Doris] and Jack [Conan]. Those sort of guys in my position, the people I’ve looked up to over the years. It’s really surreal being in camp with them and seeing how they operate and go around their business day to day.”

The 21-year-old is still in the Ulster Academy. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Finding his feet in the group, Ward – son of former Ireland international Andy and brother of Ulster winger Zac – is aiming high as Farrell’s group look to recover from a tough opening weekend.

“I’ll be doing all I can to try and get a place in the team. It’ll be a massive goal and a massive achievement for me. I’ll try to do all I can to get something like that.”

And he already feels he’d be able to handle a Test debut, with memories of October’s first cap for Ulster in South Africa still fresh.

“I feel like I kind of made the occasion bigger than it was at the time. I got in my head about things, and I dropped the ball off the first carry in the game, and just things like that. You don’t need to dwell on mistakes like that.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to work on the last couple of months, and I think I’ve gotten a good place. So, hopefully, if I was to get an opportunity, I would be able to take it first time.”