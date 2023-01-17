Connacht 'won’t harm' Aki's Ireland chances, but no guarantee he will play against Newcastle

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins says they will not do anything to hinder Bundee Aki’s Six Nations chances but there is no guarantee he will play this weekend against Newcastle Falcons.

The 32-year old has only accumulated 306 minutes of action this season for Connacht across four league games and one Challenge Cup appearance and has not played since the loss to Ulster just before Christmas.

Connacht have confirmed that Aki is training fully but have not elaborated on why their only Lion in the professional era is not being selected.

Advertisement

“There’s been a lot of talk,” said Wilkins. “He’s absolutely available, he’s trained with us this week, he’s trained really well. But at the same time, he’s in a position where there is a fair amount of competition, Cathal Forde has done a terrific job since he got his opportunity against the Sharks.

“And even in the 13 position, Tom Farrell has been a real strength there for us and Byron Ralston did well there in the week just gone. It’s a busy position group. Tom Daly can’t even get a look in at the moment despite being a quality player. Bundee is available but we have to see what we do about the management of the group in the centres.”

Aki received a seven-week ban when he was sent off for the third time in his career shortly after coming on against the Stormers back in September and this has obviously reduced his opportunities for game-time this season.

Wilkins said there was constant communication with the Irish management about Aki and all the other Connacht players in contention. Asked if there was concern his lack of selection for Connacht would impact on his Irish hopes, Wilkins said there was not.

“There’s not massive concern. We want to support Bundee’s Irish ambitions and support the Irish team as well, we have been in regular contact with Andy Farrell and the coaches in terms of how the players are going and the lead-in they are getting hopefully going into camps.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“So there is a real good line of communication there. And you saw after the suspension last year, he was still supported by the Irish camp in terms of being involved at the end of the November period. We won’t do anything to harm his involvement but it’s important we have that line of communication,” added Wilkins.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.