This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barnes late strike shocks Tottenham at Turf Moor

Harry Kane made a goalscoring return to the side, but Spurs missed their chance to cut the gap on league leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 2:44 PM
39 minutes ago 2,071 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509549
Burnley celebrate Ashley Barnes scoring against Tottenham
Burnley celebrate Ashley Barnes scoring against Tottenham
Burnley celebrate Ashley Barnes scoring against Tottenham

HARRY KANE SCORED on his return from injury but Tottenham’s Premier League title charge was halted with a 2-1 defeat at Burnley courtesy of Ashley Barnes’ late strike.

Spurs were looking to add to a run of four consecutive wins and would have moved within two points of leaders Manchester City and Liverpool with a victory at Turf Moor this afternoon.

But in-form Burnley posed a strong challenge and the Clarets took the lead through Chris Wood’s header – the result of a Dwight McNeil corner the visitors felt was incorrectly awarded.

Kane, who was sidelined for six weeks by an ankle problem, appeared to have claimed a point for Spurs but Barnes – who has now scored in four consecutive top-flight outings – turned in decisively from close range with seven minutes to go.

Hugo Lloris looked uncomfortable under a couple of early high balls, while the returning Kane rifled a left-footed drive wide in the 16th minute.

As the game opened up, Tom Heaton easily denied Christian Eriksen before Barnes whistled a first-time strike narrowly over the crossbar.

Kane’s swerving 25-yard strike forced a superb save from Heaton after the break but it was the Clarets who took the lead in the 57th minute.

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Turf Moor Ashley Barnes taps in the winner from close range as Burnley snatch all three points. Source: Martin Rickett

McNeil’s in-swinging corner from the right wing found Wood rising above the Tottenham defence to nod home his sixth goal in eight Premier League matches.

Mauricio Pochettino sent on Fernando Llorente to join Kane in attack and the England captain levelled just eight minutes after Wood’s opener.

Rose caught Burnley’s defence cold with a clever throw-in that sent Kane through to beat Heaton with a cute finish.

But as Spurs pushed for a winner they were downed by Barnes, who showed a poacher’s instinct to arrive at the back post and convert a cross-shot from substitute Johann Gudmundsson.

Spurs’ title charge halted 

A three-way challenge for the league looked on the cards, with Spurs putting pressure on City and Liverpool thanks to a fine run of results despite the absence of Kane in recent weeks.

But defeat at Burnley represents a missed opportunity, especially with City not in league action this weekend – a fact apparently not lost on Pochettino as he raged at referee Mike Dean following the final whistle.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Barnes late strike shocks Tottenham at Turf Moor
    Barnes late strike shocks Tottenham at Turf Moor
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan
    IRELAND
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie