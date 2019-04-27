Buveur D'Air to spearhead Nicky Henderson's Punchestown challenge

NICKY HENDERSON WAS without a runner at the Punchestown festival 12 months ago, but will put that right next week with what he describes as a strong team – headed by two-time Champion Hurdle hero, Buveur D’Air.

Buveur D'Air ridden by Noel Fehily. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henderson is generally a regular at the meeting – he has enjoyed recent Grade 1 successes with Sprinter Sacre, Beat That and Grandouet – and has assembled a formidable-looking team this year.

The biggest name is Buveur D’Air, who fell when aiming to make it three Champion Hurdles on the spin at Cheltenham in March and was then second to Supasundae in the Aintree Hurdle.

He is due to contest next Friday’s Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle, which Henderson won with Punjabi in 2008.

“We’ve got a big team going over and the plan is for Buveur D’Air to go,” the trainer said.

He worked very well on Wednesday and we want to go.

“I’m not making excuses for Aintree, he was only narrowly beaten by a good horse, but I have to say he’s probably not been running to his very best.

That said, he’s in very good form at the moment.”

Henderson’s name has appeared on the honour board of the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle three times and Adonis winner Fusil Raffles, who suffered a nasty cut that day at Kempton, is on duty this time round

“He’ll also go and Daryl [Jacob] schooled him on Thursday morning; the first time he’s schooled since Kempton,” the Lambourn-based operator added.

“Things have been great with him.”

Outlining the rest of his squad, Henderson said: “Champagne Platinum will run in the Grade 1 two-mile novice hurdle, while O O Seven also heads over for a two-mile-four handicap chase.

“Chantry House is going to have a run in a novice hurdle. I want to give him one run over hurdles, which we can afford to do at this time of year.

“If he wins, fine (as he’ll still be a novice for the whole of next season). It’s rather like what we did with Champ at this time last year; just get a run in and learn a bit more.

“He’s very exciting and I hope that’s a strong team.”

- Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post

