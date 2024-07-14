Doris: 'I’m thinking, ‘What the hell are you doing, kicking the ball away?'

AS CAELAN DORIS sat in the sin bin and watched South Africa take the lead for the first time in the 57th minute, he could have feared the worst.

Ireland had made a brilliant start to the second Test in Durban, earning a 16-6 half-time lead that might have been even more.

But the Boks piled on the pressure early in the second, bringing the kind of suffocating edge they’re famous for.

Handré Pollard nailed three points off the tee again and again and again. Doris was yellow-carded for a croc roll on Malcolm Marx and James Ryan could have gone too.

Just as Doris returned to the fray, Ireland regained the lead through a Jack Crowley penalty but there was plenty more drama ahead in the final quarter as Ciarán Frawley had the final say with his two drop goals.

“The second half felt like a bit of a shitshow at times, that first 20 in particular,” said Doris after Ireland’s 25-24 win.

“I was sitting on the sideline watching some of it unfold, being unable to influence it. And it sort of felt suffocating at times, penalty after penalty. We got it back on track a little bit and Frawls, in fairness, massive credit to him.

“The first one, I thought the ball was coming to me, I see it going to him, in behind. He slots it. And then the composure he had, first of all going for the crossfield kick, which didn’t come off, and then he kicks it again and I’m thinking, ‘What the hell are you doing, kicking the ball away? Perfectly weighted kick, we tackle him into touch and just the composure he had throughout, and then the confidence to go for that last kick.

“Yeah, credit to him. I thought it was class.”

Doris after Ireland's win. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was a tough week for Ireland in the build-up as head coach Andy Farrell called out their character in the first Test defeat at Loftus Versfeld.

Farrell showed his players images of what he felt hadn’t been acceptable and his players duly responded with a remarkable physical performance.

“I think the first half was right up there in terms of some of the collisions that went in, up there with the best we’ve had in the past,” said Doris.

“It’s always a pretty physical encounter. Last week wasn’t quite there but you think back to the World Cup and previous encounters, it was right up there. And we showed that in the first half.

“I think South Africa showed their class in the third quarter and it was a little bit back and forward in the last 20 but absolutely delighted with the result.”