'He's fizzing' - Ireland captain Doris nearing return for Farrell's side

IRELAND CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris is closing in on his return from the long-term shoulder injury that kept him out of the Lions tour to Australia during the summer.

27-year-old Doris suffered the injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton in May.

Having initially been ruled out for a period of four to six months, the November Tests always looked like an obvious target for Doris’ return.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell named Doris as the Ireland skipper again ahead of the upcoming internationals against New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

And while Doris hasn’t played for Leinster this season, Ireland expect to have him back in action soon. It remains to be seen if he plays against New Zealand in Chicago on 1 November, but the number eight will travel to the US with Farrell’s squad today.

Doris got through some ‘modified contact’ work with Leinster last week, bringing him a step closer to his comeback.

“He’s in great form,” said Ireland assistant coach John Fogarty yesterday.

“I think he’s fizzing away. There’s a nice mood to him, how he’s talking to lads, how he’s speaking to us. He’s a very measured guy, Caelan.

“He’s in a great place. I know his return to play has been really, really good. They’re really, really happy with where he’s at. I’m sure he’s full of energy to get a green jersey on.

Doris has been running water for Leinster in recent weeks. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

“We’re excited that he’s back and he looks really, really good. I don’t know his plan over the next couple of days. We’ve two sessions on the pitch, Saturday and Thursday will be performance days.

“So if he’s in those games, then we’ll see where he’s at for New Zealand week, but I know that he did some modified contact last week, which is a good thing, and he’s in a great place, so we’re hearing.”

If Doris isn’t ready to go against the Kiwis, then Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Beirne look like the most likely candidates to take on the Irish captaincy.

Ireland have lost Mack Hansen to a foot injury, ruling him out of the All Blacks clash at least, while the uncapped Munster duo of Brian Gleeson and Edwin Edogbo won’t travel to the US either after suffering injuries against Leinster last weekend.

However, Ireland are happy that the likes of Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Tommy O’Brien, Stuart McCloskey, and Paddy McCarthy – all of whom have had recent injury issues – are all available to travel to Chicago.

“As far as I’m aware, there’s nothing there that’s going to stop them training at the end of this week, sorry, from now on,” said Fogarty.

“All minor bits and pieces, so yeah, they’re good to go.”