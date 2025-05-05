'Let's get this sorted out' - Sunday Game pundits slam Camogie Association over skorts issue

SUNDAY GAME PUNDITS Neil McManus and Jackie Tyrrell have hit out at the Camogie Association over the ongoing skorts issue that continues to affect camogie players.

There were striking scenes on Saturday as the Dublin and Kilkenny teams emerged for their Leinster semi-final wearing shorts instead of the mandated skorts which is part of the camogie uniform.

The Kilkenny team stayed on the pitch for the National Anthem while wearing shorts as the Dublin team left the field. Eventually, all thirty players changed into skorts to play the match which Kilkenny won.

The players were protesting against the rule which forces players to wear the skort — a skirt with a pair of shorts attached underneath. The protest followed the publication of research from the GPA. A survey of 650 inter-county camogie players found that 83% would prefer to wear shorts or believe that players should have the option to choose.

Presenter Damian Lawlor put it to McManus that the 2027 Camogie Congress is the next available opportunity to address this issue.

‘This can be resolved pretty quickly…it’s a failing on the camogie association it has got to this point’ - @MrJackieTee and @Neilmcmanus88 on contentious skort issue pic.twitter.com/JcQJRzVbig — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 4, 2025

“I don’t think it should be,” McManus replied.

“Let’s get this sorted out. If the Camogie Association would collaborate with the players here, I think this can be resolved fairly quickly.

“When you see that 83% of Camogie players are in favour of having a choice to wear the skort or the shorts, or not wearing the skorts at all.

“We want the games to be played at as high a level as possible. We want players to be as happy as they possibly can be and this seems like a no-brainer. I was listening to Aisling Maher [Dublin] and Hannah Looney [Cork] during the week articulating the point so well. So, the ball is very firmly with the Camogie Association tonight.”

Tyrrell added that this is the “common sense approach” and said that the Camogie Association should not have allowed the matter fester to this point.

“It’s a failing on the association that it’s got to this point. This should be nipped in the bud and facilitated. 83% is a strong number of people looking for change. Change should be facilitated, and it’s not a wholesale change or a drastic change. It’s just giving them the option of the skort or the shorts. The key to everything is engagement. Get the key stakeholders around, have a good conversation.

“If you hear some of the players that Neil has alluded to – well able to articulate. These girls are putting in as much effort as anyone. And to not be able to facilitate change or give them what they want, is disappointing.”

