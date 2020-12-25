BE PART OF THE TEAM

What would your Camogie All-Star team of 2020 be?

Kikenny lead the way with seven representatives in our selection.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Dec 2020, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 527 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5300616

pjimage (5) Denise Gaule, Sarah Dervan and Grace Walsh have been included in our team of the year. Source: Photojoiner/Inpho

THERE WERE SOME head-scratching moments to suffer through here.

The camogie championship came to a dramatic conclusion last Saturday night, as Kilkenny banished the hurt of three consecutive All-Ireland final defeats to reign supreme again.

It took a late Denise Gaule penalty to ultimately settle the tie and take the O’Duffy Cup from the 2019 champions Galway.

Of course, you don’t have to accept our word on this. If you feel a worthy candidate has been omitted from the selection, do let us know in the comment section below. 

The newly crowned champions Kilkenny lead the way with seven representatives in the team. Defeated finalists Galway follow closely behind with five inclusions while semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary occupy the remaining spots.

We agonised over some of the positions while others were simply too impressive this year to be in any danger of missing out.

Denise Gaule

One of the first names we put down and a potential player of the year candidate. Between the semi-final and final, she posted a combined 1-13 to help Kilkenny get back to the top of the pile again.

She converted some high pressure frees as well as that crucial penalty with just three minutes of normal time remaining in Croke Park. She also linked up with Anne Dalton for an important goal in their semi-final win over Cork, where Kilkenny had to claw their way back from a six-point deficit at early doors to force their way through to the decider.

The42 Camogie Team of the Year 2020

1. Sarah Healy (Galway)

2. Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)
3. Sarah Dervan (Galway)
4. Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
5. Hannah Looney (Cork)
6. Karen Kennedy (Tipperary)
7. Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
8. Chloe Sigerson (Cork)
9. Anna Farrell (Kilkenny)
10. Rebecca Hennelly (Galway)
11. Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)
12. Aoife Doyle (Kilkenny)
13. Carrie Dolan (Galway)
14. Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
15. Siobhan McGrath (Galway)

