This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We accept this was an error' - Canterbury apologise over promotion of Ireland rugby jersey

The kit manufacturer say they are sorry for using a model and not players to launch the new Ireland women’s shirt.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Aug 2020, 10:37 AM
25 minutes ago 1,688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5188788
The female model used to promote Ireland's new jersey.
Image: Twitter/Irish Rugby
The female model used to promote Ireland's new jersey.
The female model used to promote Ireland's new jersey.
Image: Twitter/Irish Rugby

CANTERBURY HAVE APOLOGISED for an “error” in relation to how they launched the new Ireland rugby jersey. 

Irish Rugby’s kit manufacturer unveiled the new home shirt last week, allowing fans to pre-order online ahead of its release in October. 

While senior men’s players Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw were pictured in the latest strip, Canterbury chose to use a model to promote the jersey designed specifically for women. 

That sparked criticism from supporters online, who argued that members of the women’s team should have featured. 

Canterbury have admitted their mistake and apologise for any upset caused.

“As a brand we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong,” the statement reads. “To announce that our new Ireland Women’s Pro jersey was available for pre-order, we super-imposed the jersey’s image onto a model to share this exciting development with our dedicated female players and fans.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It was always, and remains, our intention to photograph the female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field.

While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused some frustration. We accept that this was an error and apologise for an upset caused.

“At Canterbury we believed that rugby is for everyone and we’re united by our mutual love of the game. We look forward to sharing our ‘A New Horizon’ campaign to support the launch of our Ireland Women’s Pro jersey in October, with the same commitment and dedication that we have for all our teams.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie