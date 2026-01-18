Johnny Kenny on target as Celtic advance in Scottish Cup

IRELAND STRIKER JOHNNY Kenny opened the scoring as Celtic beat Auchinleck Talbot 2-0 to advance to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Kenny finished from close range at the near post following Luke McCowan’s near-post cross in the 34th minute at Rugby Park.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game”, Kenny told Premier Sports after the game.

“It can be frustrating but that’s the life of a striker, you just have to be ready once something comes to be able to put it in the back of the net, and thankfully I did that tonight. It has been a tough few weeks personally, in front of goal, but every striker misses chances, obviously I am delighted to put things right tonight and hopefully I can get back on a run.”

A much-changed but largely-experienced Celtic team predictably dominated possession but struggled to finish off the sixth-tier side until substitute Sebastian Tounekti curled into the top corner from 18 yards with five minutes left.

Each goal was met with anti-board chants, which were supplemented by basic pleas for some transfer activity.

The Celtic fans chanted “sign a player” and “if you want the Celts to lift the Scottish Cup, sign a player”, as they continue to wait for the club’s first January arrival.

Summer signing Michel-Ange Balikwisha’s performance in the fourth-round tie would have strengthened opinion that improvements were needed in the club’s recruitment strategy.

The game had been moved from the West of Scotland Premier Division side’s Beechwood Park to nearby Kilmarnock on police instructions, a decision that Celtic manager Martin O’Neill accepted would help his team.

O’Neill made 10 changes, with Callum McGregor the sole survivor from the midweek win over Falkirk.

Additional reporting by Gavin Cooney