Jhon Duran scores twice as Benfica prove too hot to handle for Celtic

Benfica 4

Celtic 1

CELTIC FOUND CLINICAL Benfica just too much to handle in a 4-1 Europa League defeat in Lisbon.

Colombia striker Jhon Duran scored with a penalty after just five minutes after being fouled by Hoops defender Dane Murray and then helped himself to a second in the 35th minute, after defender Alexander Bah had added a second midway through the first half.

Martin O’Neill’s side were cut apart at times but could have scored themselves on a couple of occasions before the break.

The Hoops eventually reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute through a brave header from Camilo Duran – who had joined up with the squad late after remaining in Glasgow for the birth of his second child – but they could not close the gap any further before substitute Vangelis Pavlidis fired in a fourth for the home side with two minutes remaining.

Celtic lost 3-1 at home to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in their first Europa League game at Parkhead before the international break and will have to pick themselves up again for the visit of Hearts in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

Neither side had settled when Murray conceded a penalty. He kicked through the leg of Duran who had got his foot on the ball from behind him inside the box.

The former Aston Villa player dinked the ball ‘Panenka’ style, with Hoops goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo diving to his left.

The Scottish champions fought back immediately and Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin made decent saves from striker Kasper Hogh and midfielder Mika Baur.

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In the 19th minute Gianluca Prestianni, who was causing Celtic endless trouble down the left flank, curled the ball just wide after coming on to his right foot.

And when the 20-year-old Argentina attacker’s cross from the left came over to the back post minutes later, Bah had run away from Sebastian Tounekti and he side-footed the ball past Sinisalo from eight yards.

Celtic head coach Martin O'Neill. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Again Celtic reacted well to the loss of a goal. Tounekti’s cross was met by Hogh who hit a post from close range before Camilo Duran curled the ball against the crossbar and Tounekti blasted the loose ball over.

Benfica were a joy to watch at times, but their third goal came after Hogh lost possession, which allowed Prestianni to play in Duran. Despite being under pressure from Celtic defender Auston Trusty and forced wide of the goal, he managed to squeeze the ball low past Sinisalo.

Callum Osmand and Haissem Hassan replaced Hogh and Tounekti for the start of the second half and within five minutes Hassan had a shot saved by Trubin, who then watched Osmand fire an effort over the crossbar.

Celtic gave themselves a lifeline just after the hour when Duran headed in from a Hassan cross.

As the visitors grew in confidence, Duran fired a shot against a post from 12 yards in the 72nd minute before Benfica substitute Andreas Schjelderup did likewise at the other end.

The game was wide open and both sides had more opportunities, but the evening ended with Pavlidis netting a late fourth with a shot from the edge of the box, before defender Tomas Araujo sent a header against the woodwork.