This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five-star Celtic begin quest for 10-in-a-row on a high against hapless Hamilton

An Odsonne Edouard hat-trick was the highlight of the 5-1 win Celtic Park.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 6:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,290 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5166396
Odsonne Edouard and his Celtic team-mates celebrate.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Odsonne Edouard and his Celtic team-mates celebrate.
Odsonne Edouard and his Celtic team-mates celebrate.
Image: Andrew Milligan

ODSONNE EDOUARD GRABBED a hat-trick as Celtic began the quest for an unprecedented 10th successive Premiership title with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Hamilton.

The ninth flag was unfurled in the absence of supporters due to the coronavirus restrictions and inside an unusually quiet Parkhead goals from the French striker and right-back Jeremie Frimpong had the Hoops 2-0 up by the half-hour mark.

Accies midfielder Scott Martin reduced the deficit with a deflected strike but Edouard notched twice early in the second half – with substitute Patryk Klimala adding a late fifth – to fire out a warning to the rest of the top flight, but most especially their only credible title rivals Rangers, who narrowly beat Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Ibrox club will have to come up with something special to wrest the title back from their Old Firm rivals, particularly if Celtic can hang on to Edouard – who again looked a class apart.

After the low-key flag ceremony the players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter and then Hamilton, who had given the champions a guard of honour, played their part in an open first half.

Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton made an early save from Christopher Jullien before fellow Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer headed the next corner over the bar.

However, the Lanarkshire side showed their mettle.

Celtic keeper Scott Bain, preferred in goal to new signing Vasilis Barkas, who started on the bench, knocked a well-struck 25-yard drive from Andy Winter over for a fruitless corner, then striker David Moyo’s glancing header from debutant Hakeem Odoffin’s cross just missed the target.

Back came Celtic. Fulton saved a drive from James Forrest and from Ryan Christie’s corner, Jullien crashed a volley off the far post.

The 19th minute breakthrough came following a sweeping attack initiated by right-back Frimpong with Edouard continuing the move before tapping in a cutback from Greg Taylor.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Hoops left-back was also heavily involved in Celtic’s second goal, taking a pass from Callum McGregor and fizzing it across goal to be knocked in by Frimpong.

That looked to be that for Accies but they got back in the game minutes later when Celtic failed to properly clear a set-piece and Martin’s drive from the edge of the box struck McGregor and then Jullien before passing the scrambling Bain.

The first half ended with another Accies debutant, Ross Callachan, blocking another terrific Jullien volley from a Christie corner but within three minutes of the restart the home side and Edouard scored again.

The Frenchman ended another sweeping move when he delightfully chipped in from Forrest’s cross from the right and his third in the 52nd minute came when he was on hand to stab the ball in from seven yards after Fulton had parried a Christie strike.

The busy Accies keeper made saves from Forrest, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jullien while Odoffin cleared McGregor’s goalbound header to safety

However, a fifth goal came near to the end of normal time when Jullien sent Polish striker Klimala racing into the box and he rolled the ball into the far corner for his first competitive Hoops goal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie