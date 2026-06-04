Green Brigade declare opposition to Robbie Keane Celtic links

THE GREEN BRIGADE, a prominent Celtic supporters’ group, have issued a statement opposing the potential appointment of Robbie Keane as club manager.

Ireland’s record appearance-holder and goalscorer has been linked with the vacancy, as has Martin O’Neill, who led the club to a dramatic Scottish double during his interim charge.

With deliberations ongoing, the Celtic ultras have come out against Keane due to his time in charge of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he won a league title.

“As Celtic fans, we oppose the proposed appointment of Robbie Keane as manager of Celtic Football Club,” the statement read.

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“Celtic supporters have a long and proud history of solidarity with the Palestinian people. For us, Robbie Keane’s decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore. To choose to manage a club in Israel while, less than 40 miles away, the same country was using indiscriminate weapons of mass murder against a defenceless people is unconscionable.

Graffiti outside Celtic Park. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine. Our club’s roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression. We cannot forget where we came from, nor turn our backs on those facing genocide today.

“At a time when Celtic requires unity and collective purpose, this appointment would be deeply divisive among the support. It would also represent a predictable and uninspiring choice at a moment when greater ambition is needed.

“We urge the Celtic board to listen to supporters’ concerns and reconsider this appointment.

“NO TO KEANE.”

The statement has been endorsed by 67 supporters’ groups, including several based in Ireland.

The Celtic board has wasted little time in sowing division. From initiating bans to considering a hugely divisive figure as manager.



Until there is meaningful change in personnel and culture within the Celtic hierarchy then there will be no sustained unity across the club. pic.twitter.com/0LNJRunJXT — North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) June 4, 2026

The accompanying social media post from the Green Brigade criticised the Celtic board for “sowing division” by “considering a hugely divisive figure as manager”.

