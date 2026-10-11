Relief for Martin O’Neill as Celtic end three-game losing streak against Motherwell

Celtic 2

Motherwell 0

JOTA MADE HIS long-awaited return to action as Celtic claimed a much-needed 2-0 victory at Motherwell to return to the top of the William Hill Premiership and ease the sense of gloom and tension that had engulfed the club during the international break.

Five months on from a dramatic late win that helped them on their way to last season’s title, Martin O’Neill’s side enjoyed another big result at Fir Park to stem a three-game losing streak and climb back ahead of Rangers, who had leapfrogged them at the summit on Saturday.

🔥 “DEADLY DURAN!” Celtic take an early lead at Motherwell! Watch it live on Sky Sports ⤵️ https://t.co/WS6MLHUYYJ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 11, 2026

After a renewal of hostilities between supporters and the Celtic board as well as uncertainty about O’Neill’s future as manager during the three-week break since their home defeat by Gers, an early strike from Camilo Durán helped restore a semblance of calm for the Hoops.

Advertisement

The champions had control of proceedings thereafter and – despite an inspired display from home goalkeeper Alex Paulsen – they added to their lead through Benjamin Nygren in the 58th minute as they made it seven wins in eight league matches this term.

💥 “It’s been a pummelling!” Benjamin Nygren gives Celtic a 2-0 lead at Motherwell ⤵️ https://t.co/L9vTmlbSLp — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 11, 2026

The huge Hoops support sporadically unfurled banners and chanted against major shareholder Dermot Desmond, who was the subject of a tennis-ball protest by a group of balaclava-clad supporters at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews last weekend.

Long before the end of a largely one-sided encounter, however, it was Motherwell’s fans who were displaying their frustration by making for the exits as their insipid side slid to a fourth consecutive defeat.

****