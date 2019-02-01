This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic sign Dortmund full-back and Ukrainian winger on Deadline Day

Meanwhile, club captain Scott Brown has agreed a contract extension.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Feb 2019, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4471622
Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan.
Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan.
Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan.

CELTIC BEAT THURSDAY’S transfer deadline to bring in Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund, as well as signing winger Maryan Shved. 

Right-back Toljan joins Celtic for the rest of the season while Shved will remain on loan at Karpaty Lviv until April despite penning a four-and-a-half-year contract. 

Celtic have had a busy transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain’s United States forward Timothy Weah among their arrivals, and Toljan feels Parkhead is the right place for him. 

“This is an exciting move for me and I’m delighted to be joining a club like Celtic, which has a great reputation throughout Europe,” Toljan said. 

I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working with the manager, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team to be successful in the remainder of this season.”

Shved, 21, is the first Ukrainian player to sign for Celtic and he has already represented his country.

“This stage of the season is also important for Karpaty Lviv, because they’re fighting in the league so they’ll need me now more than ever and there’s a personal weight on my shoulders to really perform,” he said.

“I will still be supporting Celtic, of course, and hoping that they do well for the rest of this season. Karpaty’s colours are also green and white so the transition to Celtic makes me feel very at home supporting green and white again, which has always been in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Scott Brown has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Scottish giants until 2021, the club have announced.

Brown, who has won eight league titles since joining the club in 2007, agreed the new deal on Thursday.

The combative midfielder will now have a chance to add to his 506 club appearances.

