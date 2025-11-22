Callum McGregor hits late winner as Celtic cut gap on Hearts

CALLUM McGREGOR FIRED a spectacular winner deep in stoppage-time as Celtic cut the gap on Premiership leaders Hearts to four points with a 1-0 victory over St Mirren.

The Celtic captain struck into the top corner from 25 yards to earn a win that looked unlikely for the majority of the game in Paisley.

The champions failed to register an effort on target until stoppage-time and McGregor’s winner came beyond the four minutes of added time that the match officials had signalled.

The hosts had earlier come closest to a breakthrough through Conor McMenamin, who hit the post after missing from close range.

They also had the ball in the net when Liam Scales sent it past team-mate Kasper Schmeichel but the goal was disallowed for offside against McMenamin.

Interim manager Martin O'Neill looks on. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Celtic looked set to drop points for a fifth time in 12 Premiership games but they put pressure on Hearts before the leaders’ trip to Aberdeen on Sunday.

The build-up to the game had been overshadowed by Celtic’s abandoned annual general meeting, which saw the board jeered and principal shareholder Dermot Desmond’s son, Ross, hit back at critics and brand a section of fans “bullies”.

Anti-board sentiment and songs against Desmond were aired throughout the game and the winner was followed by a loud rendition of “sack the board”.

St Mirren had the upper hand in the early stages and came very close when Declan John drove forward and drilled the ball across the face of goal.

McMenamin stretched and got a foot to the ball but his touch just took it out of the reach of Jayden Richardson and just past the post.

McMenamin hit the post from 20 yards after a half-cleared corner and Miguel Freckleton shot over after another set-piece.

The closest Celtic came in the first half was when Sebastian Tounekti cut inside Richardson and fired inches over.

Johnny Kenny had a decent chance after Daizen Maeda won the ball but the new Republic of Ireland international sliced well wide.

Celtic’s interim management team of Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney made a half-time change as Luke McCowan replaced Kenny, which allowed Maeda to play through the middle.

©️ CAPTAIN CALLUM MCGREGOR AT THE DEATH!



The Celtic midfielder with a 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗧 strike in the 95th minute to beat St Mirren 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PrUa38Zq3Z — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 22, 2025

The champions asserted themselves in possession and territory but not chances.

They had a penalty appeal rejected by Kevin Clancy when McGregor’s shot hit the elbow of Killian Phillips from close range.

Maeda almost got through the middle of an organised Saints defence twice, but he was stopped by Alex Gogic – by a foul just outside the box – and Miguel Freckleton’s last-ditch tackle.

St Mirren looked dangerous in moments despite dropping deeper for long spells. Richardson had a shot blocked, Keanu Baccus saw a curling effort held by Schmeichel and the offside flag denied them in the 69th minute.

McMenamin was in front of Scales as the Celtic defender scooped the ball towards goal as he prevented Phillips’ flick reaching the St Mirren midfielder.

Saints had a good chance late in the game when John received a return pass but the left-back shot straight at Schmeichel.

Celtic finally worked Shamal George, when Dane Murray’s header looped into the St Mirren goalkeeper’s hands.

That looked to be the final chance but McGregor fired into the top corner to spark a pitch invasion of celebrating Celtic supporters at the death.