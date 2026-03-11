Il Etait Temps dazzles in Champion Chase against favourite Majborough

IL ETAIT TEMPS survived a final-fence scare to finally conquer the Cheltenham Festival in an enthralling BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Unsuccessful in three previous visits to the showpiece meeting, Willie Mullins’ pint-sized grey was a faller at Ascot on his most recent start but bounced back to the form he showed when winning the Tingle Creek in December.

Most of the early attention was on stablemate and 5-6 favourite Majborough, who having been slightly left at the start soon forced his way to the front and cut a bold sight as Mark Walsh attempted to put his rivals under pressure.

However, he parted the birch five out which gave a glimmer of hope to the chasing pack and another poor jump with the pursuers hot on his tail three out saw Majborough’s efforts come to a premature end.

Henry de Bromhead’s Quilixios and Dan Skelton’s L’Eau Du Sud led the field into the home straight, but the eye was drawn to a motionless Paul Townend aboard Il Etait Temps – who counts former England cricketer Craig Kieswetter among his owners.

Taking the lead on the run to the final fence, the eight-year-old stumbled on the landing side but it made no difference as he galloped to a 10-length success at odds of 5-2 over the fast-finishing Libberty Hunter, who picked up the pieces for second at 50-1 ahead of L’Eau Du Sud.

