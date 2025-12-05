Glasgow start Champions Cup with bonus-point win as Stormers also prevail

Champions Cup Results

Sale Sharks 21-26 Glasgow Warriors

Bayonne 17-26 Stormers

****

GLASGOW EARNED A bonus-point 26-21 victory away to Sale as the Scots opened their Champions Cup campaign in style on Friday as Stormers won 26-17 in Bayonne.

Glasgow overcame a slow start to roar back and take the Pool 1 victory in difficult conditions in northwest England.

Sale wasted no time in taking the lead, kicking an early penalty into the Glasgow 22 before mauling captain Ernst van Rhyn over the line for the opening score.

They doubled their advantage after Arron Reed broke down the right flank before passing inside for Ollie Davies, on as an early replacement at fly-half, to score a second try.

On a filthy night, Glasgow showed they too could master the conditions with their own classic line-out catch-and-drive as Gregor Hiddleston bundled over.

It was the most logical tactic on such a night and it worked again just before half-time when Rory Darge forced the ball down for Glasgow.

But with Adam Hastings missing the first of his two conversion attempts — and Rob du Preez landing both of Sale’s — Glasgow trailed 14-12 at the break.

But their comeback was complete just after the restart as Kyle Steyn collected a poor box kick and broke through a tackle before racing over.

Another try from Stafford McDowall made it 26 unanswered points for Glasgow but Marius Louw crossed to earn Sale a losing bonus point.

In France, back row forward Paul De Villiers scored a late try as South Africans Stormers edged a close match away to Bayonne 26-17 in Pool 3.

Stormers had a fast start in the Basque country against a much-changed Bayonne side resting many regular starters.

Scrum-half Imad Khan finished off a searing break from their own 22 to give the visitors the lead.

Federico Mori hit back for Bayonne after winning the foot race to touch down captain Arthur Iturria’s kick ahead.

But a trio of penalties from Clinton Swart pushed out Stormers’ advantage to 16-5 at half-time.

But Bayonne were a transformed team after the restart and tries from wing Arnaud Erbinartegaray and lock Lucas Paulos helped them into a 17-16 lead.

But Stomers wrestled back the upper hand after both sides had a player sent to the sinbin,.

De Villiers scored a try under the posts and then Swart converted before landing a penalty with the last kick of the match.

– © AFP 2025