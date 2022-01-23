Leinster set to face Connacht in Round-of-16 as Ulster get tough Toulouse draw

Connacht and Leinster are set to meet in the Champions Cup.

Connacht and Leinster are set to meet in the Champions Cup.

LEINSTER ARE SET to face Connacht in the Round-of-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The first knock-out round will be played on a two-legged, home-and-away basis on the weekends of 8/9/10 April and 15/16/17 April.

Leinster are in line to travel to Galway for the first leg before welcoming Connacht to Dublin for the second leg.

The only way the inter-provincial match-up can be avoided is if Exeter record a bonus-point win over Montpellier in France this evening [KO 5.30pm Irish time] with a winning margin of more than 80 points.

Advertisement

With that looking unlikely given that Montpellier have named a relatively strong side and are still in the mix for the Round-of-16 themselves, Leinster and Connacht are set to meet in the first knock-out round of this season’s Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Dan McFarland’s reward for winning all four of their pool games is a Round-of-16 match-up with Toulouse, the defending champions – a tie that is now officially confirmed.

The French club scraped into the knock-out stages after seeing two pool games cancelled due to Covid-19, with one of them recorded as a draw and this weekend’s scheduled meeting with Cardiff recorded as a 28-0 win for the Welsh region, much to Toulouse’s anger.

Ulster will travel to France for the first leg and then welcome Toulouse to Belfast for the second leg.

And Munster are now likely to meet either Sale Sharks or Exeter in the Round-of-16.

If Exeter beat Montpellier this evening, or draw while securing a try-scoring bonus point, they will move above Sale in the final Pool A standings, which would see Munster take on Sale in the Round-of-16.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

If Exeter lose, then they would face Munster in the Round-of-16.

There is still an outside chance that Montpellier could take on Munster, but it would require the French club to record a bonus-point win over Exeter with a winning margin of more than 66 points.

Regardless of their next opposition, Munster will travel for the first leg of their round-of-16 match-up before hosting the second leg at Thomond Park.

Elsewhere, Racing 92 will take on Stade Français in the Round-of-16.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are set to take on Bordeaux, while the remainder of the match-ups will be officially confirmed following the final pool game between Exeter and Montpellier this evening.