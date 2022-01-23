Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

Leinster set to face Connacht in Round-of-16 as Ulster get tough Toulouse draw

Munster are likely to meet Sale or Exeter in the two-legged knock-out round.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 8,484 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5662638
Connacht and Leinster are set to meet in the Champions Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht and Leinster are set to meet in the Champions Cup.
Connacht and Leinster are set to meet in the Champions Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER ARE SET to face Connacht in the Round-of-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The first knock-out round will be played on a two-legged, home-and-away basis on the weekends of 8/9/10 April and 15/16/17 April.

Leinster are in line to travel to Galway for the first leg before welcoming Connacht to Dublin for the second leg.

The only way the inter-provincial match-up can be avoided is if Exeter record a bonus-point win over Montpellier in France this evening [KO 5.30pm Irish time] with a winning margin of more than 80 points.

With that looking unlikely given that Montpellier have named a relatively strong side and are still in the mix for the Round-of-16 themselves, Leinster and Connacht are set to meet in the first knock-out round of this season’s Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Dan McFarland’s reward for winning all four of their pool games is a Round-of-16 match-up with Toulouse, the defending champions – a tie that is now officially confirmed.

The French club scraped into the knock-out stages after seeing two pool games cancelled due to Covid-19, with one of them recorded as a draw and this weekend’s scheduled meeting with Cardiff recorded as a 28-0 win for the Welsh region, much to Toulouse’s anger.

Ulster will travel to France for the first leg and then welcome Toulouse to Belfast for the second leg.

And Munster are now likely to meet either Sale Sharks or Exeter in the Round-of-16.

If Exeter beat Montpellier this evening, or draw while securing a try-scoring bonus point, they will move above Sale in the final Pool A standings, which would see Munster take on Sale in the Round-of-16.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

If Exeter lose, then they would face Munster in the Round-of-16.

There is still an outside chance that Montpellier could take on Munster, but it would require the French club to record a bonus-point win over Exeter with a winning margin of more than 66 points.

Regardless of their next opposition, Munster will travel for the first leg of their round-of-16 match-up before hosting the second leg at Thomond Park.

Elsewhere, Racing 92 will take on Stade Français in the Round-of-16.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are set to take on Bordeaux, while the remainder of the match-ups will be officially confirmed following the final pool game between Exeter and Montpellier this evening.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie