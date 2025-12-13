Stormers see off La Rochelle, Sale stun Clermont in Champions Cup

THE STORMERS RAN in six tries to see off a youthful La Rochelle side 42-21 in the Champions Cup, while South Africa captain Siya Kolisi scored as the Sharks edged three-time winners Saracens 28-23.

Stormers’ second win in a row put them top of Pool 3 ahead of four-time winners Leinster, who beat Leicester 23-15 on Friday.

Saracens are top of Pool 1 despite the defeat, just points difference ahead of Sale, who bounced back from last week’s home defeat to Glasgow to win 35-14 at Clermont.

In Gqeberha, hosts the Stormers were fast out of the blocks, racking up two tries through wings Dylan Maart and Leolin Zas in the opening seven minutes against a La Rochelle side that started with four 19-year-olds, including captain Lucas Andjisseramatchi, and three 20-year-olds.

But the two-time champions hit back with a try from hooker Quentin Lespiaucq and only trailed 16-7 at the break.

Stormers pulled away in the second half, with tries from Andre-Hugo Venter, Warrick Gelant, Marcel Theunissen and a second for Maart, to earn a bonus point win.

Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu popped over two penalties and three conversions.

Nika Sutidze and Nathan Bollengier touched down for La Rochelle.

La Rochelle, who beat English side Leicester in their opener last week, lie third in Pool 3.

In Pool 1, Sale claimed an impressive first victory at Clermont’s Stade Marcel Michelin since 2008.

Tries from Tom O’Flaherty, Marius Louw and Arron Reed had put Sale in control in France but a yellow card for Reed allowed Clermont, who had earlier scored a try through Yerim Fall, to close the gap with a Lucas Zamora score.

But further tries from Joe Bedlow and Alex Wills secured a commanding victory for the visitors.

Despite leaving out British and Irish Lions trio Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Owen Farrell, Saracens battled to a losing bonus point in Durban as Sharks secured the try bonus.

The South Africans are nevertheless fifth in Pool 1, ahead of only Clermont.

Among Saturday’s later games, champions Bordeaux-Begles host Welsh region Scarlets and Antoine Dupont’s six-time winners Toulouse travel to Glasgow.

Sunday’s pick of the ties is in-form Bath heading to Toulon.

– © AFP 2025